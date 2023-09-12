See You at the Susi Q

Don’t miss out on their monthly E-Newsletter “Living It Up” on their home page. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645, or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

Courtesy of The Susi Q

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q at the Susi Q: Cultural Creativity

Exhibit Dates: Continues through September 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

September is Disaster Preparedness Month: How Prepared Are You?

Monday, Sept. 18 from 10-11 a.m. Free. We all know emergencies come in many forms and can happen at any time. Join Brendan Manning, Laguna Beach Fire Department’s Emergency Operations Coordinator, for the lowdown on personal preparedness tips and tools; wildfire and storm considerations; evacuation resources; and an emergency kit demonstration. Register here for Disaster Preparedness.

Susi Q Participates in Laguna’s Safety Net Tour – Laguna Beach Housing & Human Services Committee

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9-11 a.m. Free. The Susi Q, along with Seaside Legal Services, Sally’s fund, Be Well, Laguna Beach Community Clinic, Laguna Food Pantry and Friendship Shelter’s ASL Emergency Shelter in Laguna Canyon, will open their doors to introduce community members to the crucial network of safety net services in Laguna Beach. Click here for more information.

Shared Travel Adventures: Standing Stone Giants and Magical Stone Circles (Hybrid)

Monday, Sept. 25 from ١:30-3 p.m. Free. We may never know the reason why these standing stones and circles were erected – but who doesn’t like a good mystery with a little magic. Join Wanda Matjas as she shares her spellbinding adventures to Scotland’s Orkney Islands and Avebury, England. Register here for Shared Travel Adventures.

The Importance of Sleep for Cognition

Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 2-3 p.m. Free. There is a common myth that older adults need less sleep than younger adults, but research tells us this is not true. Join this interactive presentation to learn how sleep affects the brain, how much sleep and what kind of sleep adults need for optimal health. Presented by Kristen Maahs-Kohlberg, ALZOC. Register here for sleep discussion.

Who Exactly Was Sir John Falstaff? (Hybrid)

Thursday, Sept. 28 from 1-2 p.m. Free. Joseph Siry presents a discussion on one of the most famous fictional characters in post-Renaissance literature. Just how fictional is this mercurial character, the friend of a King, a knight errant and a charlatan to those Merry Wives of Windsor? Presented by the Laguna Woods Shakespeare & Modern Culture Society. Register here for Sir John Falstaff.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

BRIDGE

Join the Susi Q Bridge Community

with Gold Life Master & ABCL accredited instructor Jane Dober.

End of Summer Bridge Social

Friday, Sept. 8 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $20. Register here for End of Summer Social Bridge.

Binge on Bridge

Six Mondays, Sept. 11-Oct. 23 (Skip Sept. 25) from 2:15-4:15 p.m. Cost: $120. Register here for Binge Bridge.

Beyond Beginning Bridge

Six Fridays, Sept. 15-Oct. 20 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $120. Register here for Beyond Beginning Bridge.

CARDS AND GAMES

Mahjong: Test Your Skill Versus Your Luck

Learn the basics, rules and strategies taught in an easy step-by-step approach with instructor Rhona “Ro” Kershnar. Only need a refresher? Register for her intermediate series.

Beginner Basics on Wednesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. Cost: $85/six-week series. Register here for Beginner Basics Mahjong.

Intermediate Mahjong on Tuesdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Cost: $60/four-week series. Register here for Intermediate Mahjong.

CLASSES

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone.

Finance/Business

It’s Your Estate Financial Series with Peter Kote

Four Thursdays, Sept. 29-Nov. 3 from 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Year after year Peter Kote’s popular financial workshops have advised attendees on making wiser and more fully informed financial decisions about their financial future. This ٦-week series covers all the legal documents you need to set up an estate plan. Click here for weekly topics. Register here for Estate Financial Series.

Fitness/Health

Get Out Those Dancing Shoes (In-Person)

Popular instructor Candis Davis returns to Studio One for “Let’s Dance” on Monday weekly beginning Sept. 18 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dance like no one is watching and keep your mind sharp and your body healthy. Learn a new dance every

month – from ballroom to tango, swing to Latin, waltz to samba. No partner is needed. Cost: $9 per class. Register here for dance.

Fall Prevention: It’s a Matter of Balance

Eight Tuesdays Weekly, Sept. 19-Nov. 7 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cost: $125/series. Balance, flexibility and strength training not only improve mobility, but also reduce the risk of falling. Join Brandon Cirbo, DPT, PT for his popular seated and standing exercise class appropriate for all fitness levels. Register here for Fall Prevention.

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Register her for Leslie’s class. Cost: $80. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Tai Chi and Longevity Stick

IVC instructor Joanna Gee Schoon teaches two exercise routines that improve your flexibility and well-being.

~Tai Chi Mobility + Balance (Hybrid)

Six Fridays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13 from 9-9:50 a.m. Cost: $45. Register here for Tai Chi Mobility.

~Longevity Stick (Online)

Six Fridays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13 from 9-9:50 a.m. Cost: $45. Register here for Tai Chi Mobility.

Seven Thursdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 14 (Skip Oct. 19) from 10-11:30 a.m. Register here for Longevity Stick.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $5/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Foreign Language

Conversational Spanish: Spanish that Translates to the Real World (In-Person)

Eight Tuesdays, Oct. 3-Nov. 1 from 1-2 p.m. If you’re serious about learning Spanish, try learning Conversational Spanish. It’s informal, it’s casual and easier to learn than you think. Native Columbian Judith Cortés will focus less on conjugating verbs and more on common phrases. Cost: $85. Register here for Conversational Spanish.

Music

Beginner, Intermediate, “Kanikapila” Sing Along or Online? Yah, Get Your “Ukelele On” at Susi Q

Intermediate Uke on September 21-November 30 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Cost $75. Register here for Intermediate Uke.

“Kanikapila” Weekly Sing Along on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Just Show Up!

Online Ukulele PLUS on September 20-November 8 from 9-10:30 a.m. Cost: $60.

Register here for Online Ukulele.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC. Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Ruth Prias, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins okay.

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their monthly program of events. For more information, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

At Crystal Cove, walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals, and birds as well as migrating creatures. Come join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Join Crystal Cove State Park, as they celebrate California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the 3.5 miles of coastline at this annual citizen science event. To make this event as ZERO WASTE as possible, bring your own bags and gloves, bucket, garden trowel or even cat litter strainers and reusable water bottle. And don’t forget your waiver form, sunscreen and a hat. Meet at Pelican Point lot #3 or Reef Point (see www.crystalcovestatepark.org for a map). Parking fee is waived for volunteers arriving between 8:30-11:30 a.m. To register, visit www.coastkeeper.org/cleanup-day/, or for more information, email alex.anderson@parks.ca.gov.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy staff, for a guided tour of the Historic District on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 2:30-4 p.m. During this 1.5-hour walking tour you will learn about the cottage history, hear stories and traditions of early cottage residents, and gain an understanding of the restoration process. Park in the Los Trancos lot and walk through the tunnel to the Education Commons (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos) $15 day use fee.

Love birds, nature, and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing their resident avian friends like California gnatcatchers, greater roadrunners and osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Autumn Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre in the Lower Moro parking lot (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day-use rate.

Come down to the Berns Amphitheater at Crystal Cove State Park for Hot Cocoa in the Park After Dark on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join this special night program with the amazing organization Orange County Bird of Prey Center and get up close and personal with some of their live, feathered friends as they talk and answer questions about birds of prey and everything owls. Park naturalists will be on hand with lots of animal evidence, taxidermy, fun activities and a short family-friendly walk to learn about the nocturnal animals that call Crystal Cove their home. Hot cocoa will be served from 7-8 p.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater in the Lower Moro parking lot (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground.) $5 evening rate.

For more information, contact laurel.gifford@parks.ca.gov.

Fire Ecology High School Internship Applications Open Now

Help Crystal Cove Conservancy, Crystal Cove State Park and Irvine Ranch Conservancy study the impacts of fire in Orange County by joining the Fire Ecology Internship program for the 2023-2024 school year. Throughout the Fire Ecology Internship, high school volunteers will collaborate with land managers and researchers to study the impact of fire on ecosystems in open spaces across Orange County. Student interns will gain valuable experience in restoration, fire ecology and land management. You’ll be able to help local land managers address real conservation challenges. The internship is open to 9th-12th grade students attending high school in Orange County. Internship meetings will combine in-person field days on Saturdays and select weekday evenings on Zoom. For more information and to apply, click here or visit the website here. Applications will be accepted until September 22. Short interviews for qualified applicants are scheduled over Zoom from September 25-October 3.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Dorm-style Cottages Have Returned

After two years, Crystal Cove Beach Cottages are thrilled to offer dorm-style cottages once again to their guests looking for a beachside getaway in the Historic District. Whether it be your next vacation or staycation, the dorm-style cottages provide a unique opportunity to explore all that Crystal Cove has to offer. Cottages #29, #38 and #39, a.k.a. the dorm cottages, are now available to reserve on a 30-day rolling calendar, with a maximum of up to seven nights annually per person. Reservations must be made online at www.reservecalifornia.com, or by calling 800.444.7275. More information on the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages can be found at www.crystalcove.org.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Scholarships are available for qualifying Laguna Beach families and are funded by the city’s Community Assistance Grant program. Click here to learn more.

Registration is open for fall classes and activities. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES:

~Artful Afternoons

~Bionerds Spooky Science

~Cross Country Clinic

~Futsal

~Kyne Dance Academy

~Ladybug Music in the Park

~Paint, Paste & Pour

~Skyhawks Sports

~Tennis

~U SK8 Skateboarding

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Water Polo

ADULT PROGRAMMING:

ART & ENRICHMENT

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

~Adult Beginning Drawing & Watercolor

~Art Salon

~Good Dog 101

~Hoffy Tours: San Diego

~Puppy Kindergarten

~The Art of Natural Dyes

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

DANCE & YOGA CLASSES

~Belly Dance

~Kyne Dance Academy Ballet & Tap

~Line Dance

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Namaste Yoga

~Tango Expressions

~Zumba

FITNESS

~Aqua Aerobics

~Body & Mind Barre

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Spinal Flexibility

Volleyball Tournaments

AROUND TOWN

Events

–September 18: Are you prepared for Emergencies and Disasters?

–September 23: International Coastal Cleanup Day.

–September 30: Hortense Miller Garden Plein Air Painting Workshop: “Finding Color” with Amy Jackson.

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball, pickleball and volleyball in the indoor gym.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Youth volleyball

Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursdays, Sept. 21 and 28, 6-8 p.m.

Indoor pickleball

Click here to see the schedule.

Hortense Miller Gardens

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net