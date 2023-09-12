NewLeftHeader

Rylie's Angels dinner and silent auction 091223

Rylie’s Angels dinner and silent auction to benefit teen with rare genetic disease

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Eleven years ago, Rylie Rahall, a sweet, 13-year-old “angel” was diagnosed with ataxia-telangiectasia or A-T, a rare genetic disease. A-T combines the worst symptoms of muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, immune deficiencies and cancer. A-T usually attacks in early childhood and is degenerative, affecting the immune system, nervous system and brain, and children with A-T are predisposed to fatal cancers, like leukemia and lymphoma. Children with A-T usually rely on wheelchairs for mobility by age 10 and often do not survive their teens.

Rylie’s parents, Tim & Erica Rahall, are holding “A Night Under the Sea” – Rylie’s Angels dinner and silent auction fundraiser – in honor of their daughter and A-T in association with the A-T Children’s Project, at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach on Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-10 p.m. The Rahalls are eager to host this inaugural event in Laguna Beach, and continue to be grateful to the past participants, sponsors, donors and volunteers who made their decade-long golf tournament and dinner reception tremendously successful.

According to the Rahalls, “We are racing against time to keep Rylie as healthy as possible, and we need your help. Rylie is gearing up for her last year of middle school, with her sights set on making lasting memories with her friends inside and outside of the classroom. Rylie continues to enjoy life to the fullest! She is becoming quite the adventurer and traveler all while enjoying other activities like camping, swimming, art, getting her nails done, learning new languages and trying new restaurants with her family and amazing group of friends.”

Because A-T is a multi-system disease, scientists believe that A-T research will help more prevalent diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, AIDS and cancer. There are a host of promising research activities and clinical trials which the fundraiser will contribute to and more will be discussed at the dinner reception.

“We have wanted nothing more than to give our daughter the chance to live a long, full life, not one that could be cut dramatically short because of faulty genes.

“Please join our family as one of Rylie’s Angels and help give our extraordinary daughter and others with A-T a chance to live a longer, better life,” said the Rahalls.

The evening’s itinerary:

–5:30 p.m. – cocktail hour and appetizers

–7 p.m. – dinner reception with dessert and dancing to follow (catered by Starfish)

–10 p.m. – conclusion

Whether you join as a dinner guest, sponsor the event, donate a product for the silent auction (will go live one week prior to the event), or send a donation, your generosity will be put directly to imminent research projects. The A-T Children’s Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the tax ID number is 65-0427215. Ocean-inspired attire encouraged; this is an adults-only event.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the dinner and silent auction and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.atcp.org/event/rylies-angels-dinner.

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

