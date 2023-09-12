NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 091223

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Swells arrive in time for 57th Brooks Street Surfing Classic

Dennis 5During one point last Friday, there were two Category 5 hurricanes going on at the same time, and that’s the first time that has happened. In the Eastern Pacific, there was Jova with winds of 160 mph at one point as she plowed to the WNW. She was moving over open ocean while posing no threat to any land mass at all; while in the Atlantic, Cat. 5 Hurricane Lee with sustained winds at one point up to 175 mph was over open ocean well NNE of Puerto Rico. It turned more to the NNW and ultimately more to the north as it passed Bermuda, centered about 150 miles to the west of that island – while slowly losing its punch.

Lee will eventually take its course to the NNE, while affecting Nova Scotia with some heavy showers and some gusty winds, but no major damage is expected. Right now, both oceans are smack dab in the middle of hurricane formation, and the peak of the season will stick around for most of the month of September.

Here in Laguna, our weather and surf were slightly affected with a few showers and increased wave action, but that was okay with the surfers as the three- to five-foot waves showed up over the past weekend just in time for the Brooks Street 57th annual surf contest. The swell direction was perfect for the spot, and overall conditions were favorable with minimal winds to chop up the waves.

More from the severe weather fanatic…Why would a lifelong devoted beachboy end up in landlocked Okiehoma of all places? It was all about being part of my obsession with severe weather. As you know, we don’t get that kind of stuff here in sunny, generally quiet Southern California. We don’t possess the atmospheric ingredients that trigger these violent storms, so I have to go to a place where that kind of stuff happens on a regular basis during the spring. Oklahoma is the prime target and smack dab in the middle of a zone known as Tornado Alley.

Once I arrived at my destination, I didn’t have to drive all over the place to chase these storms as they would more or less come to me. This kind of weather happens every few days in this neck of the woods. I didn’t have to wait very long as the whole sky went berserk on only my second day there. The day started out on a very warm and muggy note, but by noon, a huge line of boiling thunderclouds was approaching from the west and south with their familiar giant anvil-shaped clouds popping through the tops of these mammoth cauliflower-shaped clouds.

By early afternoon all hell broke loose as day turned into night, and skies darkened like I had never seen before. Suddenly it went from very still and oppressive to strong gusty winds up to 40 mph called the storm’s outflow. Intense lightning lit up the skies every few seconds followed by earth shaking thunder as hail the size of baseballs began to bombard the ground, covering it in white after only a few moments. Suddenly a huge funnel appeared out of these boiling monsters, and it hit the ground about two miles to my west. As the thing grew into a mile-wide monster in just a couple of minutes, the roar got louder and louder. The huge twister was chewing up the surrounding landscape as debris of all sizes pelted the ground. Luckily the twister passed to our north by around a half mile, so we were spared from any casualties or structural damage. It was raining so hard we collected over two inches in less than one hour as the temp dropped from 85 down to 58 in less than one hour! Welcome to Oklahoma, Dennis!

Until next week, ALOHA!

 

