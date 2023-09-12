NewLeftHeader

New September sunset serenades FP 091223

New September sunset serenades and Stage on Forest concerts

 The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display beginning September 25. Don’t miss the September Serenades Series this Friday, Sept. 15 with the Brad Wilson Trio.

Stage on Forest:

Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Ava August

Saturday, Sept.16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Jackie Pember

Sunday, Sept. 17, 5-7 p.m.

Stage on Forest – Jodi Siegel

new cultural Jodi

Photo by Scott Brashier

Jodi Siegel performs on September 8 at Heisler Park

new cultural Heisler

Photo by Scott Brashier 

A beautiful evening for a concert

Sunset Serenades

September 15 – Brad Wilson Trio

Fridays in September

Heisler Park Amphitheater

new cultural wilson

Photo by Elfi Kluck Photography

Brad Wilson Trio – September 15

Come enjoy free live music performances Friday evenings in September at the Heisler Park Amphitheater featuring:

–September 22 - Pacific Opera Project

–September 29- Las Colibri (Mariachi)

cultural arts las colibri

Las Colibri performs on September 29 at Heisler Park

Holiday Palette Competition

Deadline: October 2

Honorarium: $700

For details on both competitions, click here.

cultural arts pink

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The deadline for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition has passed. Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall from September 25 through November 16.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

