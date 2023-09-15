NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 74  |  September 15, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Two new murals brighten up our town FP 091523

Share this story

Two new murals brighten up our town

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

From Top of the World down to the sea, Laguna is the lucky recipient of two gorgeous new murals. The city commissioned Super Natural Bloom by DabsMyla, installed at Alta Laguna Park in mid-August and dedicated on Thursday, Sept 7. Three days later, LOCA unveiled Mike Tauber’s latest community mural, Swimming in Sea Life at The Taco Stand on PCH and Cleo.

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

“Super Natural Bloom” by DabsMyla now on display at Alta Laguna Park

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

“Swimming in Sea Life” by LOCA’s Mike Tauber and his 95 community artists is now on display at The Taco Stand on PCH and Cleo Street

Both pieces were collaborations. Super Natural Bloom was created by the husband and wife team Darren and Emmelene Mate who go by the artist name DabsMyla. Swimming in Sea Life, orchestrated by Tauber, incorporated the work of 95 community members in a four-by-nine-foot underwater mosaic.

In a town rich with public art – Laguna boasts more than 30 public and private murals – there’s plenty of appetite for more. DabsMyla received an enthusiastic response throughout their installation process from tennis coaches and students alike, loving the colorful super blooms that sprung up on the formerly drab gray wall in Alta Laguna Park. The Taco Stand, which came in over budget on their remodel, was grateful to LOCA for brightening up their white exterior wall that faces PCH. The wall was already pre-lit in anticipation of art, and LOCA was happy to deliver.

I caught up with both groups to hear a bit of the backstory behind their murals. It’s fitting that the super blooms brighten up our hillside while the sea lions swim down by Cleo Street beach. What’s more fitting is how the projects, particularly LOCA’s, pulled the town together.

Swimming in Sea Life by Mike Tauber and his 95 assistants

Using techniques of pixelation and pointillism, Swimming in Sea Life is at once a mural of two giant sea lions and, upon closer inspection, a mosaic of more than 100 unique underwater scenes. Tauber controlled the color palette, ensuring each strategically placed tile stayed within its range, but gave participants freedom over their designs. “It reads like a quilt of ocean-themed hieroglyphics – including sea urchins, sea stars, kelp, octopus and whales,” the LOCA website says. “From far – one sees a playful pair of sea lions submerged in colors diffusing from sunlit aquas down to deep blues.”

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Mike Tauber designed and orchestrated “Swimming in Sea Life,” which consists of more than 100 tiles designed by 95 community members

“It’s a rare opportunity that a lot of citizens get to create public art, point to it for years to come and think, ‘Look what I did. I’m part of the City of Laguna Beach’s public art collection,’” said Tauber, the principal artist behind Swimming in Sea Life. Tauber called out to the community and 95 artists-in-waiting responded. He held three workshops in June, inviting anyone over the age of 10 to create their own underwater tile.

“As a local and a covert self-taught artist, I was always interested in ways to participate in community art projects and events,” said Lynn Epstein. “LOCA has provided so many fabulous opportunities! When I [heard] what Mike Tauber was up to, I knew I wanted to be part of it. It was so cool learning about painting a mosaic and then watching people of all ages create and paint designs. One of the many reasons I love Laguna.”

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mike Tauber, Lisa Hershman, Marta Veneciano, Billiejo Lee, Janine Luciano, Susan Brown and Paige Strayer point to their hand created tiles

Tauber hand-cut each of the tiles to give them a uniquely crafted look. In some cases, he cut tiles in half, giving husbands and wives or mothers and daughters the opportunity to create something together.

“I’m not much of an artist, but I do love the ocean as habitat for all the amazing sea life,” said Winter Bonnin, educational director for Crystal Cove State Park. “So, I invited my 82-year-old mom to join me. She’s always dabbled in art projects. She’s now living in a senior facility and partakes in their artistic offerings. I knew she would enjoy painting a tile and I thought it would be fun for us to do together.”

Tauber says his title plays with the idea of swimming with sea life. “Are the sea lions swimming in sea life, or does it speak to a mermaid, snorkelers and other people swimming in sea life?” he said. “You see a lot of everything, from urchins to sand dollars. There are whales and lobsters. A lot of diversity of sea life.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“After working on the entire experience – from planning to public workshops to working the wall every day ‘til its conclusion – there’s a moment of realization that each one of the participants is leaving their DNA on the wall,” said Susan Brown-Madorsky, an art conservationist who volunteered as a workshop assistant during all three June workshops. “There is love and a tenderness of spirit each person leaves. These mosaics are a symbol of who we are in Laguna Beach.”

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Mike Tauber (seated) poses with part of his team at The Taco Stand

The project received generous funding from the City of Laguna Beach and local lodging establishments. Additional support was provided by Tim Kippen and Ileana Frómeta Grillo, and Barbara and Greg MacGillivray, as well as Cleo Street Neighbors. Expert installation assistance was provided by FOA board member and tile craftsman Ed Hanke.

For more information about Swimming in Sea Life, check out the LOCA website (click here). When visiting, be sure to click the QR Code located near the mural for additional background.

Super Natural Bloom by DabsMyla

Travel up to Alta Laguna Park and you’ll be treated to an entirely different wall that explodes in bright colors. The city commissioned the Australian artistic duo DabsMyla – aka Darren and Emmelene Mate – to create the 35-foot-long acrylic mural.

Perhaps the most unique attribute of this husband-and-wife duo is the symbiotic way they live and work. Having never spent a single day apart in their 17-year relationship, they do virtually everything together. “We spend as much time together as any two people can,” Darren said. “Everything. Paintings, everything, everything, we do together. We just love being around each other. It’s not for everyone, but we’re extremely lucky.”

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Darren and Emmelene Mate, working under the name DabsMyla, have been both romantic and artistic partners for 17 years

“If we’re away from each other for like half a day, like if I have to get my hair done, we have a lot to talk about,” Emmelene added.

This symbiosis plays out well in their art, which – like them – is bright, happy and joyful. “The beauty of working with someone else is you can play to each other’s strengths,” Darren said. “There are things each of us might be better at. So, certain things we know to leave for the other person because that’s their thing. We also do it because we love each other and we love making things together.”

Darren’s strength is highlights. Emmelene excels at making circles. “I don’t paint circles,” Darren said. “Why would I paint a subpar circle? That’s crazy. So, I paint something and, if there’s a circle there, I just walk away.”

But the colors and design are back-and-forth play between the two. “It’s a rainbow of colors,” DabsMyla said. “It goes from warm to cold colors at the top. It’s a small space so it’s not a perfect rainbow, but basically it goes from yellows and oranges to pinks and reds to purples and blues. When you’re using all those colors, the black background is perfect to tie it all together. You need something to neutralize it.”

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

DabsMyla with Arts Commission Chair Adam Schwerner (center left) and Arts Commission member Pat Kollenda (far right)

As for the flowers themselves, those uniquely belong to DabsMyla. Maybe there are things suggestive of poppies or daisies, but these flowers are all their own. “They become less and less like flowers over time,” DabsMyla said. “The original drawing probably looked like a flower, but by the time we paint it and strip it back to such a minimal solid color, it becomes something else.”

What it’s become is a spectacular focal point for the park. A great place for team photos and selfies.

two new murals 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf posing with DabsMyla dedicated “Super Natural Bloom” on Thursday, Sept. 7

Follow DabsMyla on Instagram or check out their website (click here) to discover their many murals throughout southern California.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.