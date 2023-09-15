NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Police Department leads another Joint Taskforce Operation to target speeders and loud exhaust

On Sunday, Sept.10, officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department led its third multi-agency operation this year to target speed violations and loud and modified vehicle exhaust. This has been a sustained enforcement effort in response to safety and quality of life issues impacting residents throughout Orange County, including coastal communities from San Clemente to Seal Beach.

Sunday’s enforcement included police officers from Newport Beach, Seal Beach and deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The following results were achieved through this operation:

–58 vehicles were stopped for vehicle code violations

–17 vehicles were issued citations (which include loud and/or modified exhaust and emissions)

–10 vehicles were issued citations for Basic Speed or Exceeding 65 MPH

–39 vehicles were given citations for other violations

“Speed and loud exhaust violations continue to compromise the safety and quality of life of our residents. Consequently, we are left with no choice but to take a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement,” said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. “We appreciate the unprecedented collaboration with our law enforcement partners throughout Orange County and will continue these joint enforcement operations through the end of the year.”

 

