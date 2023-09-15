NewLeftHeader

We are heartbroken to share that Norton Penney has passed away at 70 years young. Nort died peacefully in his sleep living in Marina Del Rey, just a few blocks away from his favorite people – his grandchildren, Marco and Löwen.

Nort lived in Laguna Beach for more than 20 years and coached countless baseball, soccer and softball teams for his two youngest children, Holden and Nort Jr. He served on the LBLL board for years. He loved reading a mystery novel at El Morro, surfing at SanO, playing “old man” softball at Riddle Field, cheering on any LBHS team and debating which restaurant in town made the best chile relleno. He was happiest laughing with his children, Erin, Holden and Nort.

The family will be hosting a beach gathering and paddle out at Castle Rock Beach in Santa Monica on Saturday, Sept. 16. If you’d like to share a memory or picture of Nort, please email it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

