This week in Breakers sports 091523

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Friday, Sept. 15

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16

TBA – Boys Water Polo vs. TBA at South Coast Tournament

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Woodbridge Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Woodbridge Invitational

Monday, Sept. 18

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Huntington Beach

Tuesday, Sept. 19

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Corona del Mar

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Marina

Wednesday, Sept. 20

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Newport Harbor

4 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Huntington Beach

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Edison

Thursday, Sept. 21

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Fountain Valley

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Corona del Mar

Friday, Sept. 22

7 p.m. – Football vs. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore

Saturday, Sept. 23

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational

Past week’s results

Monday, Sept. 11

Girls Volleyball won at Fountain Valley, 3-0

Girls Flag Football lost to Fountain Valley, 28-12

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Girls Tennis beat Dana Hills, 11-7

Boys Beach Volleyball lost to Santa Margarita, 5-2

Boys Water Polo won at Beckman, 11-9

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Girls Volleyball lost at Newport Harbor, 3-0

Girls Flag Football lost to Corona del Mar, 37-7

This week in Breakers sports Gonzalez

Click on photo for a larger image

Ava Gonzalez quarterbacking for the Girls Flag Football team against Corona del Mar on Wednesday, Sept. 13

This week in Breakers sports Golden

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS’ Laila Golden runs downfield with the ball during the Girls Flag Football game. The Breakers lost to Corona del Mar, 37-7.

 

