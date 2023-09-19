NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

South Laguna Community Park acquisition is OFF, as Laguna Beach appears to have dodged major issue

TJ headshot AugToday, I am applauding those behind the recent attempt to purchase the property where the South Laguna Community Park, at 31610 Coast Highway, resides.

What do I mean by the “recent attempt”? Well, if you haven’t heard, the sale is OFF. It’s simply another setback to a group that has been diligently working on this Garden Park effort since 2009.

So what went wrong? Sometime ago our local group, who we will call the buyers, for simplicity sake, were in discussions to acquire the property with an agent out of Studio City who was representing the out-of-country sellers. The asking price for the garden property was $5 million. And after much discussion, thought, etc., an offer of considerably less was made and rejected.

No counter offer was offered in return. The deal appeared dead.

Fast forward to this summer (August); a listing was presented by two agents, one local from a neighboring city, saying they were representing the “sellers,” who wanted $2 million and a quick 30-day escrow “to raise some cash.”

An agreement in principal was negotiated, subject to due diligence through a property title search.

Then, as the property wound its way through escrow, the title company reportedly discovered that the authenticity of the purported seller(s) could not be confirmed and that the title company would then not be able to provide title insurance.

The sale, which was slated to close escrow last week, took longer because of the discrepancies. In the end, the sale was halted due to concern over who the buyers were dealing with as the “sellers.”

It potentially avoided a sale that could have caused many, many issues…including litigation, loss of cash, etc., to speculate a few.

Fortunately, ALL community and city funds are reportedly safe in accounts and have not been released to the purported seller.

The Garden Park, begun in 2009 and created by volunteers through community donations, is a well-loved community asset to Laguna Beach. Several attempts by Garden supporters and the city to purchase the property for a permanent Garden Park have previously not been successful. So, when the August listing of the property was “offered” for sale, it was met with enthusiasm and optimism.

The South Laguna Civic Association, the South Laguna Community Garden Park and the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, with REALTORS® Mark Christy and Ray McAfoose, and real estate attorney Michael Obrand worked in good faith to produce an acceptable offer and fulfill the terms of the 30-day escrow.

The Garden buyers were ready, willing and able to close at the $2 million asking price, primarily due to “a heartwarming outpouring of support during the quickly organized fundraising campaign that brought total private community donations to $1 million in addition to a $500,000 contribution from the City of Laguna Beach, and a philanthropic loan to fill the gap.”

So where does this all leave us now? The sale is off, the money is safe, and, the “buyers” believe they are now in touch with the actual legitimate sellers.

The buyers informed me that they’ll proceed with a letter hoping to re-engage in a potential acquisition.

South Laguna Civic Association President Greg O’Loughlin affirmed, “Our desire to purchase the Garden Park land for a permanent garden for the community and for future generations remains. We are not giving up.”

Tom Davis, co-chair and trustee of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation added, “The donated funds are safe in the Foundation’s bank account and those contributions are tax deductible. If donors want their money refunded, we will do that. Otherwise they will remain in the Garden acquisition account for a future purchase opportunity.”

Garden advocate Ann Christoph emphasized, “Our team will continue to work with the City of Laguna Beach to secure a deal and preserve this unique and beautiful participatory park, Laguna’s only community garden.”

There’s no telling where the present and “actual” owners of the property sit as far as what it would take to complete a sale. Only time will tell.

Still, kudos to those involved in the effort!

• • •

The Laguna Art Museum is recognizing Jean Stern for his “exceptional contributions to California as an art historian, exhibition curator, avid lecturer and devoted scholar” with the Wendt Award at their Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night this Thursday, Sept. 21.

The award is named after one of the great Laguna Beach artists who helped create the museum, William Wendt, and it recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the study and public awareness of California art.

The museum will also celebrate supporters Elie Weaver and Hilton Weinberg with the Anna Hills Award.

The festivities will be presented in the serene sculpture garden at Dawson Cole Gallery, with an especially created menu prepared by celebrity chef Amar Santana of Broadway.

The Directors Circle played an integral part of last fiscal year’s success of the museum and helped them serve more than double the amount of people than the previous year, as well as welcoming the most visitors in a single day since 1997.

If you would like to learn more about the Directors Circle, contact Crystal Tosello at 949.494.8971, ext. 215, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Perhaps you have a young poet or artist in your midst. Well, the California Coastal Commission has a contest that may be of interest. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can submit artwork or poetry relating to California’s coast and ocean by January 31, 2024.

Ten winners will receive a $100 gift certificate to Blick Art Materials or a bookstore, plus four tickets to Aquarium of the Pacific. In addition, each winner’s teacher will receive a $50 gift certificate from Acorn Naturalists.

Winning art and poetry will then be part of a traveling exhibit through the end of 2024. For more information, go to www.coastal.ca.gov/art-poetry/.

• • •

No Square Theatre, under the direction of Ella Wyatt, presents the 2001 Olivier Award-nominated dark comedy THE SHAPE OF THINGS, from October 6-15. Tickets are available now at www.nosquare.org.

The play, written by Neil LaBute, “will leave you questioning the definition of art and what you would be willing to change for someone you love.”

The four-character play explores how far someone is willing to go and how much they change for who (or what) they love. Two intertwined couples make up the story: the dating Evelyn and Adam (played by Abigail Cox and Laguna’s own Dane Hobrecht) and the engaged Phillip and Jenny (played by Griffin Glenn and Kristin Cortines). Sometimes darkly funny and always gripping, THE SHAPE OF THINGS is a fascinating character study into the nature of love and art, and what happens when the two collide.

No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion St.

• • •

Reminder: Special Town Hall Meeting this evening (Sept. 19) from 5-8 p.m. in the Laguna Beach City Council Chambers to inform the community about wildfire threats and to discuss mitigation efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of community members.

According to the city’s release, “This is an informational meeting for the public, (in) which there will be no deliberation, nor will there be any formal action taken by the Laguna Beach City Council. While there may be incidental discussion of City business, the City Council will not be deliberating as a governing body of the City of Laguna Beach. Any discussion of public business is purely incidental to the town hall discussions.”

The meeting may also be viewed on Cox Cable Channel 852, the City’s website and on Zoom.

 

