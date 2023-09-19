NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 091923

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Tuesday, Sept. 19

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Corona del Mar

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Marina

Wednesday, Sept. 20

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Newport Harbor

4 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Huntington Beach

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Edison

Thursday, Sept. 21

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Fountain Valley

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Corona del Mar

Friday, Sept. 22

7 p.m. – Football vs. Lakeside/Lake Elsinore

Saturday, Sept. 23

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Roy Griak Invitational

Past week’s results

On the sand – Senior Parker Gapp hits past Crean block as junior teammate Luke Singer looks on

Sophomore James Vermilya passes to junior Leo Purdun; they won their volleyball match in three games

Thursday, Sept. 14

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Crean Lutheran, 4-2

#1 Ryan Laughlin/ Ryan Halloran 21-13, 21-15
#2 Kai P Patchell/ Dylan Sirianni 19-21, 14-21
#3 Ben Rowan/ Chase Bryan 21-13, 21-18
#4 Luke Singer/ Parker Gapp 21-16, 22-20
#5 Leo Pardun/ James Vermilya 25-23, 19-21, 9-6 (forfeit)
#6 Luca Laveaud/ Truman Smith 17-21, 16-21

Girls Tennis won at Capistrano Valley, 13-5

Boys Water Polo beat Campolindo, 15-14, at the South Coast Tournament

Girls Tennis beat Capistrano Valley, 13-5

Boys Water Polo lost to Newport Harbor, 19-7, at the South Coast Tournament

Friday, Sept. 15

Boys Water Polo lost to Cathedral Catholic, 13-7, at South Coast Tournament

Saturday, Sept. 16

Boys Water Polo beat Los Alamitos, 19-14, at South Coast Tournament

Boys Water Polo lost to Huntington Beach, 12-8, at the South Coast Tournament to finish in 13th place

 

