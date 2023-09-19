NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 75  |  September 19, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

The Laguna Playhouse presents The Rainmaker FP 091923

Share this story

The Laguna Playhouse presents The Rainmaker beginning September 20

Laguna Playhouse is presenting the second show of its 2023-2024 season, The Rainmaker, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Andrew Barnicle. The Rainmaker begins previews on Wednesday, Sept. 20. It will open on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, Oct. 8.

A classic tale of Americana, set against the backdrop of a western drought, The Rainmaker brings lonely souls together as they traverse the struggles of finding who they truly are and how they fit into the world. Laced with humor and charm, The Rainmaker still resonates today with poignancy, hope and courage. A firm part of the canon of 20th century dramatic literature, revisiting this story will prove to be a satisfying and uplifting theater experience encouraging audiences to believe in the unbelievable.

The Laguna poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

“The Rainmaker” runs from September 20-October 8

Andrew Barnicle (Director) was the artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse from 1991-2010, where he produced 150 shows, directed more than 40 and acted in nine. Some of his recent directing projects at Laguna are Harvey, starring French Stewart, King of the Road: The Roger Miller Story and Lisa Levin’s Sex and Education, starring Julia Duffy.

N. Richard Nash (Playwright/1913-2000) wrote with distinction for the theater, television, film, poetry and fiction. He is best known for The Rainmaker, which has been translated into nearly 40 languages. Nash wrote the screenplay for Porgy and Bess and the libretti for The Happy Time and 110 in the Shade. Novels include East Wind, Rain and The Last Magic; and for TV, he is one of that select group of writers associated with the period in media history known as “The Golden Age of Television.”

The cast of The Rainmaker features (in alphabetical order): Richard Baird as Noah Curry, Andrew Barnicle as Sheriff Thomas, Andy Hoff as File, Jeffrey Markle as H.C. Curry, James Taylor Odom as Bill Starbuck, Nick Tag as Jimmy Curry and Lizzie Zerebko as Lizzie Curry.

The Design Team for The Rainmaker features: Scenic and Costume Design by Bruce Goodrich; Lighting Design by Jared Sayeg; Original Music Composition & Sound Design by Ian Scot and Properties Design by Kevin Williams. The Production Stage Manager is Natalie Figaredo.

The Rainmaker will preview on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It will open on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.  There will be no performance on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $50-$81 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229.

The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 12-4 p.m. On Mondays, it is open two hours prior to showtime and until 15 minutes after curtain. It is open until showtime on all performance days.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.