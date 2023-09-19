NewLeftHeader

Tuvalu celebrates 20th anniversary 091923

Tuvalu celebrates 20th anniversary with festivities tomorrow, September 20

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

No one is more shocked that Tuvalu is celebrating its 20th anniversary than the shop’s founder and owner, designer Laurie Alter. “The time has gone by so fast,” Alter said. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years.”

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 20, Tuvalu will be commemorating the occasion all day (from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) with Champagne for visitors and 20% off everything in the shop.

tuvalu celebrates building

Click on photo for a larger image

Two decades of design and décor

The tale of Tuvalu

Alter, who was born and raised in Laguna, explained how Tuvalu came to be. “My family had just moved back from Idaho, where we had a small antique studio. My brother (Mark Christy of Hobie and The Ranch), gave me the opportunity to open a little store, which we thought was going to be in the Hobie Surf Shop building. However, right about that time, he looked at this property and ended up buying the building.”

Suddenly, what Alter thought was going to be a smaller project, turned into a much bigger endeavor.

“My husband and I had just traveled to Fiji for a Hobie 16 world event [her husband, Jeff, is the son of the late Hobie Alter]. We used to travel all around before we had children, and I had a concept for what I wanted the store to feel like – the vibe and the different vignettes. But hours before we were scheduled to go before the City Council to present the idea, they said we needed the whole package – what brands we were going to carry, the style of the store and the name.

tuvalu celebrates trio of ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Bettina, Rose and Laurie behind one of the shop’s design vignettes

With only three hours to pick a name before the City Council meeting, Alter called her husband. “Since we had recently been to Fiji, it was on our minds,” she said. “It’s a pure place with wonderful people, and the entire experience of going to that country was amazing. So, we just opened an Atlas and started pointing at different locations there. Suddenly, we saw this tiny spot called Tuvalu – we thought it was just a single island – at the time, we didn’t know it was a country. We liked the name Tuvalu, it kind of rolled off our tongues and sounded perfect.” (Tuvalu, is an independent island nation within the British Commonwealth. Its nine islands comprise small, thinly populated atolls and reef islands. Sadly, it is sinking into the Pacific.)

At the appointed time, Alter went to the meeting with nothing written down and presented the concept to the council, explaining the vibe she had in mind, and that it would appeal to both tourists and locals alike. “They gave us the stamp of approval that night – it was set in stone.”

tuvalu celebrates hutch

Click on photo for a larger image

Extraordinary, one-of-a-kind items

Through experience, Alter’s vision has evolved over time – she knows what locals want.

“My original concept was that we would show a sofa or some other piece and then sell it off,” she said. “I soon realized everybody wants instant gratification, so if they came in unsure of what they wanted, we’d be moving chairs around and pulling pillows to create a scene. Then it developed into the creation of vignettes, and often customers buy the entire ensemble – furniture, pillows, accessories and all. Having inventory in the warehouse helps, because every time a collection sells, we switch things around. Locals are loyal, but they also want to come in and see something fresh and new every single time.”

Over time, the initial idea of showcasing accessories and furniture expanded into a full-scale interior design division (the design space was added in 2012 from an adjacent shop) which now accounts for 50% of Tuvalu’s business.

To customers’ advantage, Tuvalu has a very lenient return policy.

“We’re like the Nordstroms of return,” Alter said, “If you have it for 30 days, and you’re not happy, then bring it back. We have close relationships with our vendors. In two years’ time, if a sofa doesn’t hold up, they stand behind us. We’re supporting them and they’re supporting us, so we trust our products. I research the products we feature. I love competition, and I wish more home stores would come into Laguna, because I think it makes us all do our jobs better.”

tuvalu celebrates best sellers

Click on photo for a larger image

Some of the most popular items – coffee cups, wooden hearts and kitchen towels

Tuvalu’s foundation

Alter emphasized two of the factors that have contributed to the store’s longevity – the loyalty of locals and, what is extremely important to her, a staff that is family. Including the other Tuvalu location in San Clemente, the staff totals 48 – each critical to Tuvalu’s success, according to Alter.

“It’s about the experience people have when they’re in the store,” Alter said. “We want everything to be engaging – the sights, the smells, even the music that’s playing. When visitors enter the store, we want them to have the feeling it’s unique – and that has everything to do with how the staff relates to them. We all love the people who come into the store (and hearing their stories) and sometimes they linger. Suddenly, they’ll be sitting on a sofa with their family hanging out.”

A philosophy of family first

There is a core group of staff members in both stores, Alter explained. “These people are good friends because we work a lot and devote so many hours of our lives to this group. It’s important to be around people you trust and can lean on. I can leave and have peace of mind. I truly appreciate all the girls I work with. We also have a family-first policy and encourage them not to miss a family vacation or a soccer game. This approach works and is very fluid. The philosophy of Laguna Beach Properties, Inc., which is at the helm of Hobie and Tuvalu, has always been family first, and I think that comes across.”

tuvalu celebrates customer

Click on photo for a larger image

Linnea (behind the counter) assists a customer

To Alter, it doesn’t matter if a staff member has been there for 20 years or two months, if they have a great idea to make Tuvalu a better place, they can jump in – or if they have a product they want to sell in the store, she encourages side hustles. “People have to enjoy what they’re doing here, because it involves a lot of hours, but it’s also fun,” she said.

As evidence, Alter offered an example. “Sammy, who has been with me for 18 years, was telling her husband about all the benefits of working here – besides becoming a good wrapper – and he said, ‘The best thing that you’ve gotten out of this experience is all the good friends you’ve made working at Tuvalu.’”

Alter is grateful to everyone who made Tuvalu possible. “Mark and his former partner had the faith to invest in an unknown commodity. They said, ‘Let’s go for it.’ I thank them for trusting me. That’s how we were raised – support your family. When I became part of the Alter family, I realized they had the same philosophy – no BS, be kind and treat each other with respect.”

Tuvalu celebrates books

Click on photo for a larger image

An endless array of special finds

Tuvalu has been described as having a personality – and it most certainly does – but you need to walk through the door to understand.

Alter recalled the first day they opened. “They were still doing construction and suddenly, we all looked at each other, and my brother said, ‘I think we should open the doors.’” It was 4 p.m. “From the minute we opened the doors, everybody just started walking in.”

And, after 20 years, they haven’t stopped coming.

Tuvalu is located at 295 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Call 949.497.3202.

For more information, go to www.tuvaluhome.com.

