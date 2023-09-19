NewLeftHeader

Cultural arts announcements and September

Cultural arts announcements and September Sunset Serenades

 The winners of the Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be on display beginning September 25. Don’t miss the September Serenades Series this Friday, Sept. 22 featuring Pacific Opera Project.

cultural arts banners

Courtesy of Arts Commission

Winners of Banner Contest

Banner Winners Announced

The Arts Commission has selected four designs to replace the hand-painted banners displayed in the City Council chambers. Congratulations to Bill Atkins, Carole Boller, Erika Bradberry and Al Esquerra, on having their designs selected. The completed banners will be unveiled and the artists recognized at an upcoming City Council meeting.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts brad singing

Photo by Scott Brashier

Heisler Park was thoroughly rocked last Friday evening by Lead Singer/Guitarist Brad Wilson and his band playing the classic rock songs that we all grew up to and loved

cultural arts new crowd

Photo by Scott Brashier

A beautiful evening for Brad Wilson’s concert on September 15

cultural arts dancing

Photo by Scott Brashier 

Fun was had by all, and it was hard to not want to get up and dance!

Sunset Serenades, 5:30-7 p.m.

September 22 – Pacific Opera Project

Fridays in September

Heisler Park Amphitheater

Come enjoy free live music performances Friday evenings in September at the Heisler Park Amphitheater featuring:

–September 29 – Las Colibri (Mariachi)

–October 6 – Pacific Symphony

cultural arts las colibri

Las Colibri performs on September 29 at Heisler Park

Call for artists:

Holiday Palette Competition

Deadline: October 2

Honorarium: $700

For details on competitions, click here.

Artistic Innovation Grants for Artists

Deadline: October 9

Grant amounts: $5,000-$20,000

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition

Deadline: November 20

The Arts Commission invites artists to apply for its exhibitions, grants and programs. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts pink

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Melody Nuñez, “Motherhood: VOID,” 2022 Juried Fine Art - First Place

The deadline for the annual Juried Fine Art exhibition has passed. Elected works of the Juried Fine Art exhibition will be displayed at Laguna Beach City Hall from September 25 through November 16.

