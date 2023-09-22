NewLeftHeader

R Star Foundation presents donation 092223

R Star Foundation presents donation

R Star Foundation Russell and Symons

Courtesy of R Star Foundation

For the 13th year, R Star Foundation based in Laguna Beach, awarded a gift of $2,557.50 to the San Juan Capistrano Christian Science Church for its outstanding work. R Star Foundation Founder/CEO Rosalind Russell is presenting the donation to Carl Symons, church administrator/clerk. This church believes in tithing, and they themselves as a church tithe to 12 recipients a year, voted on by the selection committee. “It is not a given that R Star awards a recipient in any given year, thus this is an honor to gift them again,” said Russell.

 

