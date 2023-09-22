NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 092223

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Cleaning up our beaches, three hours is all we ask!

TJ headshot AugTomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 23) is a big day, not only for us, but for the next generations to come. It’s International Coastal Cleanup Day!

It’s a time to keep our beaches safe, clean and pristine, not only for us, but for those following us in this world. So, grab a pair of gloves, a bucket, some water and sunscreen, then head down to Main Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach, Orange County Coastkeeper, Laguna Ocean Foundation and the California Coastal Commission.

Remember, our beaches are important to all residents.

• • •

Now, now, now…look who came to town!

Best known for starring in Aquaman and playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Hawaiian star Jason Momoa stopped in at Pavilions in Boat Canyon this past Tuesday, Sept. 19, to sign bottles of Meili Vodka, the new sustainably produced craft spirit.

Fans, with Meili Vodka bottles in hand, were lined up in the early morning, with Momoa appearing along with his business partner Blake Halvorson from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fair Game SNL photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Fans of actor Jason Momoa and his Meili Vodka, with camera phones raised, crowd the entrance to Pavilions, waiting for their shot

A joint venture between the actor and fashion designer Blake Halvorson (founder of Junk Food Clothing and MadeWorn), Meili is bottled in 100% recycled glass with no two bottles being identical. Produced from natural Montana springs, the grains are sourced from local farms and the finished product is left to “rest and breathe” in the mountain air before bottling.

Now, martini anyone?

Fair Game SNL photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Actor Jason Momoa, encircled by fans, signs bottles of his vodka at Pavilions in Boat Canyon, as business partner Blake Halvorson (backwards hat) looks on

• • •

Mark your calendars, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center this week announced their largest annual fundraising event, Splash!

The new look of this event, limited to only 200 guests, will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5th, from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts.

Here’s the plan: During the cocktail reception, guests can step into and experience a closer view of our world of marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation and release, as well as highlights of PMMC’s educational programs, medical research, water conservation and ocean advocacy.

The PMMC team will work with Chefs Leo Bongarra and Maro Molteni at Terra to bring a most delightful dining experience. During dinner, guests will have the opportunity to bid on exclusive and priceless live auction packages – with details on these specially curated items being released closer to the event.

Then, stay tuned for a new addition…an after-party! That means live music and interactive musical entertainment to make the evening an even more memorable experience!

“I sincerely hope you will join us at Splash,” said Glen Gray, CEO of the PMMC. “This year, we will be elevating our guests' experience; our goal is you will leave enlightened and inspired.

Remember, this important annual fundraising event helps PMMC to operate and maintain the center, secure the necessary supplies, food, medication and equipment to effectively run their animal care unit, and provide the means to expand the research department and education and outreach programs.

Again, it’s limited in size. To purchase tables and sponsorships, go to https://auctria.events/PMMCSplash2023.

• • •

Fair Game SNL photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Patriots Day Parade

Local scouting leads the parade last year as it moves through Downtown

Plans are presently underway by the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee for the 57th Parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The committee has chosen “Laguna Heritage” for next year’s theme.

Next month, at the October 24 meeting, honorees will be nominated and selected. Prior to that meeting, the public is welcome to submit suggestions for Grand Marshal, Citizen of the Year, Artist of the Year and Athlete of the Year.

To nominate, donate, volunteer, enter the parade or advertise in the program, contact Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The parade is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are welcome.

Fair Game SNL photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Patriots Day Parade

Members of the VFW and American Legion, organizing in the LBUSD parking lot, prepare to fly the colors at last year’s parade

• • •

There’s a call out for all conservatives. The Greater Laguna Beach GOP’s Members’ Meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Mozambique Restaurant.

The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour in the Shebeen Bar, with the meeting following at 5:45 p.m. in the Boma Room. Attendees can mingle with fellow conservatives and enjoy Mozambique’s wonderful food and beverages.

Because the meeting this month falls on the same evening as the second Republican Presidential Primary Debate, they will live stream it and view it together.

RSVP to www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

 

