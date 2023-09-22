NewLeftHeader

Kindness Wall finds new home at Anneliese School 092223

Kindness Wall finds new home at Anneliese School

“Kindness Day of 2020 was not our most joyful event. We could not have our usual public event on the beach because of COVID. No Human Connection Challenge (where strangers sit together making eye contact), no meditation and definitely no dancing,” said Shadi Pourkashef, founder/executive director of the Ability Awareness Project and executive director of World Kindness Day, locally. “But that was also the year that the City of Laguna Beach sponsored our first ever Kindness Wall to help celebrate World Kindness Day and to cheer up the community,” she said. Ability Awareness Project is a Laguna Beach nonprofit since 2012 with a mission to build a united interconnected world free of bullying. They conduct school presentations for K-12 as well as for parents, teachers and seniors at senior centers.

According to Pourkashef, Dan Safkow, a volunteer for the Ability Awareness Project, built the Kindness Wall and had it moved to the Promenade on Forest Avenue, next to the stage. Artist Yeggi Watts painted a beautiful canvas with the theme of “Kindness, Catch The Wave” and the city planted beautiful flowers in the designated pots. That year (2020), they celebrated World Kindness Day (which takes place November 13), and six feet away from the wall they live-streamed favorite local musicians, Jason Feddy, Ava August, Blind Melody, among others. “It ended up being so special that none of us will ever forget,” said Pourkashef.

Photos courtesy of Yeggi Watts

(L-R) Artist/teacher Yeggi Watts, Founder/Executive Director of World Kindness Day Shadi Pourkashef (Anami), Director of Anneliese School Aliso Campus Susan Dillon

The message of the Kindness Wall is simple: You “Take What You Need” and “Pay it Forward.” You take a note that inspires you, lifts your spirit or just simply makes you smile, and you write a kind note for another stranger and hang it on the wall. The Kindness Wall was supposed to be on the Promenade on Forest Avenue for one week but ended up making its home there for a little over three years. It endured severe weather from extreme heat to rain and many storms. The City of Laguna Beach kept fresh flowers on display week after week, as Watts kept on retouching the painting, along with board members who kept updating the tags.

(L-R) Yeggi Watts and Shadi Pourkashef (Anami) join Huy Nguyen and Garrett Rauch from the City of Laguna Beach

Earlier this year it was moved to the Susi Q Community Center storage in pretty bad shape. Thanks to Ability Awareness Project supporters and Dan Safkow’s hard work, on Wednesday, Sept. 20 the refurbished wall found a new home at the Anneliese School Aliso Campus on Wesley Drive.

The Kindness Wall at its new home on the Anneliese School Aliso Campus

“We at Ability Awareness Project are so grateful for the ongoing support from the City of Laguna Beach and its dedication to our Laguna Beach Kindness Movement,” said Pourkashef.

This year’s World Kindness Day will be on November 11 on the Cobblestones area at Main Beach from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a sunset meditation. The Kindness Award will be presented at 12 p.m. If you know of any Act of Kindness that has happened in our town, please sent your nomination to Ability Awareness Project at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

World Kindness Day is an international observation on November 13 that was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, a coalition of nations’ kindness NGOs. Its objective is to highlight good deeds in the community focusing on the positive power and the common thread of kindness for good which binds us.

 

