Senator Janet Nguyen and the City of Laguna Beach 092223

Senator Janet Nguyen and the City of Laguna Beach unveil Memorial Bridge sign dedicated to LBPD Officer Jon Coutchie

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Officer Jon Coutchie, an Army veteran and Laguna Beach Police Department Motor Officer, displayed unwavering commitment to his community. Tragically, he lost his life in the line of duty on September 21, 2013, pursuing a recklessly driven vehicle. In recognition of Officer Coutchie’s heroic legacy, Senator Janet Nguyen introduced a resolution designating the Aliso Creek Bridge as the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge.

Present at the dedication event on Thursday, Sept. 21 were Senator Nguyen, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, Mayor Bob Whalen, Police Chief Jeff Calvert, the Honorable Scott Baugh, the City of Laguna Beach councilmembers and staff, representatives from police departments in Orange County and chamber of commerce and community members.

senator janet 9

Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) and the City of Laguna Beach dedicated the Aliso Creek Bridge as Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge, in recognition of fallen Laguna Beach Police Officer Jon Steven Coutchie

senator janet 9

(L-R) Mayor Bob Whalen and LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert

senator janet 9

Chief Calvert shares memories of Officer Coutchie

senator janet 9

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes

senator janet 9

Laguna Beach Honor Guards

senator janet 9

Pledge of Allegiance

senator janet 9

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley presents plaque to Luciana Coutchie, Officer Coutchie’s mother

senator janet 9

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon greets Luciana Coutchie

senator janet 9

Fellow officers gather to honor Officer Coutchie

senator janet 10

LBFD Bagpiper David Lopez played at the dedication and concluded the ceremony by playing “Amazing Grace” in conjunction with a flyover by two county helicopters

 

