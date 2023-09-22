NewLeftHeader

Second Annual Citywide Service Day, “Love Laguna Beach,” takes place on October 7

“Love Laguna Beach” is an example of what happens when an entire community comes together to help one another: city government, businesses, faith-based communities, service groups and schools. This year’s citywide volunteer event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Susi Q Community Center, where coffee and refreshments will be served, and volunteers will meet their service teams. Afterward, teams disperse to participate on projects throughout Laguna Beach from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Inspired by Love Our Cities and in partnership with this national organization, “Love Laguna Beach” had its first event in November 2022. Love Our Cities originated in Modesto, Calif., with the strong belief that citizens of all ages who want to make a difference in their cities can work alongside one another to make their communities better. Last year’s “Love Laguna Beach” made this goal a reality, as more than 100 volunteers worked on service projects.

Once again this year, they have more than 100 volunteer spots open for projects like the following: volunteers can help continue to improve the new Community and Recreation Center (formerly St. Catherine’s), where they will box up the remaining textbooks and do weeding/planting around the property to transform this space for the entire community to use.

Or, they can help restore the native plant garden at TOW Elementary School, or help prep and paint the fence surrounding the backyard of the local Waymakers Youth Shelter. These are just a few examples; there are numerous possibilities for volunteers to join in to continue to make a positive impact on the quality of life and beautification of our community.

“In meeting the specific needs of our city with this type of community-minded approach, ‘Love Laguna Beach’ has become a catalyst to connect members of our community with opportunities to serve together side by side with other individuals who are focused on having a positive impact. A result is the creation of additional civic pride and a collective sense of purpose,” said Gail Onodera, event chairperson. “There is no other event like this in Laguna Beach that so passionately illustrates the love we have for our city and people. ‘Love Laguna Beach’ brings people together to connect, participate, give of their time and serve this beautiful place we are so fortunate to call home.”

Additional ways in which to get involved include identifying a project such as helping a neighbor in need or nonprofit that needs extra help; becoming or recruiting a project leader; event sponsorships or donation of in-kind goods or services and/or volunteering for a project on October 7.

As faith-based organizations like churches and the Interfaith Council, individuals, businesses and organizations like Laguna Beach Rotary work together with the City of Laguna Beach on this incredible citywide service day each year, their hope is that “Love Laguna Beach” continues to grow and thrive. Ultimately, the goal is to contribute to the needs of our community in practical and tangible ways that lead to ongoing, committed volunteer efforts throughout the year that enhance our city and its inhabitants on an ongoing basis.

Visit the website to learn more and to register to volunteer.

For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.lovelagunabeach.org.

 

