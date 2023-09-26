NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 092623

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Why does Councilmember George Weiss continue his assault on Laguna Beach and when is it going to stop?

TJ headshot AugI received City Councilmember George Weiss’ regularly issued newsletter, this one titled “Departure of City Manager.”

First of all, because our City Manager left her employment under the guise of a legal matter with a settlement from the city, no one, including George, should comment further, so as to not exacerbate the overall situation.

Still, George does. He starts out by saying “(he) has been accused of causing the departure of City Manager, Shohreh Dupuis.” Then he adds, “Her departure is welcome news.”

Was that really called for and does it advance the city towards better governing moving forward?

I think not.

Does it potentially inflame a past situation? Possibly.

He did, however, add that, “Still, we should wish her well as she starts the next chapter of her life.”

If only he had said that and then left it there. But no, he chooses to continue the fight as something he claims he wasn’t responsible for.

In what he calls “background,” he cites that he received a letter in March from an “outside attorney hired by the city stating that (he) had violated a city policy.”

He then says, an investigation was launched by the city’s HR Director alleging that he “harassed (Shohreh), bullied her and created a toxic work environment.”

He admits to subsequently hiring an attorney to defend his position but by then a settlement had already been reached for Dupuis to leave.

At that point the case would appear moot. This particular incident was OVER.

But Weiss is choosing to not let it go. He criticizes the Mayor and the Mayor Pro Tem as “very strong supporters of the City Manager since selecting her in 2021.” He then attacks them both by saying that if they “acknowledged” that they misjudged her capabilities, then they would be admitting their “judgement was flawed.”

Maybe, just maybe, they were perhaps satisfied with her performance.

Then he adds that they “instead protected her and excused or denied her bad decisions.”

Question here…when is enough enough? Shouldn’t Weiss move on, rather than continuing to inflame a situation that is now past?

But rather, Weiss continues, switching subjects and then blaming “a threat to sue by MOM Investo (partner/owners of Hotel Laguna) as the blame for Shohreh’s departure.”

Weiss continues on, saying he’s been “retaliated against by the council”…not only once again calling Shohreh into question on the above-referred to MOM Investo incident, which actually closed the hotel for an interim period of time, but also blaming “the City Manager and Police Chief for their lack of enforcement of the law.”

Finally, and to me, this is where it gets really questionable, Weiss tells (his) readers “that if you want to support me, come to the City Council meeting (tonight)."

The question on many of our minds has to be, when is this over? When does the council get back to just focusing on governing? When does Weiss stop pandering to his disgruntled fringe followers, attempting to incite them while continuing to give the city a black eye?

Enough is enough!

I guess now, the only hope is next year’s election when his seat comes up to a vote.

• • •

If you like automobiles of all vintages, makes and models, you just might love this Sunday’s (Oct. 1) 19th Annual Classic Car Show, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the City Lot across from the Festival grounds.

The show is being organized by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, and in addition to plenty of cars, there will be drinks, including beer and Bloody Marys, music, a silent auction and more.

Awards will be presented in a number of categories including antiques through 1931; convertibles by decade from the ‘30s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s; American and European vehicles by decade up into the ‘70s; Tbirds, Porsches, Chevy Tri-5s, Mustangs through 1972, Jaguars, Italian cars through 1979, Austin-Healeys, Corvettes, Vans, Trucks, Woodies, Hot Rods, Customs and more.

And, it’ll be tough beating the price: adults $10, those under 12 are $3; active military is free, as are strollers. Proceeds will benefit local charities.

• • •

And here’s something fun announced this past week: the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters have unveiled the theme for the much-anticipated Pageant of the Monsters haunted house: “Maze of the Minotaur.”

This special, family-fun Halloween event is only resurrected every five years and will return on October 27, 28, 29 and 31. Tickets are on sale now at www.foapom.com/monsters.

Here’s the behind the scenes: “This fall, the Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians have reunited to conjure up the acclaimed Halloween Haunted House as part of the Pageant of the Masters 90th Anniversary celebration. Guests will be directed through the amphitheater, Pageant workshops and stage, which have been transformed into a series of eerie artistically presented vignettes inspired by ancient Greek mythology and the legend of the terrifying Minotaur.

“Those daring enough to enter the Pageant of the Monsters haunted house will find themselves descending into the chilling depths of the labyrinth where the monstrous Minotaur, a nightmarish fusion of man and bull, has been imprisoned. Guests will join the valiant Warrior Theseus who has been tasked with a harrowing mission: to rescue the Minotaur’s captives before they are devoured by the hideous beast. But the peril doesn’t end there; you must also navigate the labyrinth’s twisting passages and unearth its secrets to find a means of escape. It’s an A-MAZE-ing adventure!”

Tickets are $20 for adults in advance ($25 at the door) and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5.

• • •

Music in the Garden will celebrate the community and the Garden Park with a Picnic Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-7 p.m. Performing will be The Garden Band, with Francois Dean, Charlene Mignault and Rick Weber. Attendees are being encouraged to attend for free, and to bring a picnic basket and all the fixings, perhaps a beach chair and an attitude to have some fun. Oh, and tell your friends.

• • •

Some fun goings-on are coming up at Susi Q:

–Well, if you have trouble or even just questions regarding sleep, this might be for you. Tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 2-3 p.m. is The Importance of Sleep for Cognition.

This interactive presentation will explain how sleep affects the brain, how much sleep and what kind of sleep adults need for optimal health. To register, click SLEEP. If you attend, you won’t want to sleep through it.

–Then on Thursday (Sept. 28, 1-2 p.m.) is a program titled “Who Exactly Was Sir John Falstaff?

If you’re thinking, didn’t he once found a beer company…you might be able to learn a little something attending this.

Joseph Siry and the Laguna Woods Shakespeare & Modern Culture Society will present “a discussion on one of the most famous fictional characters in post-Renaissance literature. Just how fictional is this mercurial character, the friend of a king, a knight errant and a charlatan to those Merry Wives of Windsor?” To register, click FALSTAFF.

–And finally, perhaps you’ve been interested in finding a NEW Meet Up for Beginner Bridge. A class begins next Monday, Oct. 2 for six straight Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It’ll be led by Gold Life Master & ABCL accredited instructor Jane Dober. The cost is $120 and to register, click on BRIDGE

 

