Join Laguna Dance Festival for First Thursdays

Join Laguna Dance Festival for First Thursdays Art Walk collaboration with LAPAPA’s Paint-Out at Hotel Laguna on October 5

On Thursday, Oct. 5, during First Thursdays Art Walk, Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) will feature performances by Entity Contemporary Dance and Justin Pham at Hotel Laguna. There will be performances at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and are free to the public.

Entity Contemporary Dance presents a new duet choreographed by Co-Director Will Johnston and performed by company members Vickie Roan and Eugenia Rodriguez. Entity Contemporary Dance was founded in 2009 by choreographers Will Johnston, Marissa Osato and Elm Pizarro with the intent to forge connections between Southern California hip hop and contemporary dance communities.

join laguna entity

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

Entity Contemporary Dance is made up of working professionals in LA’s commercial dance industry

Based in Los Angeles and directed by Johnston and Osato, Entity Contemporary Dance is a professional contemporary dance company that interweaves modern, jazz and hip-hop dance techniques to explore the nuances of emotionality and intercultural connectivity. Comprised of working professionals in LA’s commercial dance industry, Entity creates live stage, site-specific and film/TV work that prioritizes rhythm, dynamism, power and vulnerability.

join laguna Pham

Click on photo for a larger image

Justin Pham graduated from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance

Pham is a dancer and choreographer originating from San Diego, Calif. He graduated from the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance with a BFA in Dance and Minor in Cinematic Arts, where he had the opportunity to study under renowned artists and directors such as William Forsythe, Jodie Gates and Desmond Richardson. During his time in school, he signed with Go 2 Talent Agency, performed in iLuminate’s Las Vegas show, and was featured on So You Think You Can Dance.

In addition to setting pieces across the country, he has directed and produced multiple independent dance films and was a finalist at the 2017 McCallum Choreography Festival in Palm Desert and the 2020 Capezio A.C.E. Awards in Hollywood.

Hotel Laguna is sponsoring a LPAPA Painting Competition. LPAPA members were invited to paint the Hotel Laguna for the opportunity to be juried as one of seven awards finalists to be exhibited for sale at the Hotel Laguna on October 5 for Art Start (5-6 p.m.) and for First Thursdays Art Walk (6-9 p.m.) in the Rose Garden Plaza.

Hotel Laguna is located at 425 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Laguna Dance Festival, go to www.lagunadancefestival.org.

 

