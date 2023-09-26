NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 092623

Letters to the Editor

Thank you for the time with Andrew Barnicle

I just want to thank you for the interview with Andrew Barnicle. For far too long our community has been deprived of Andrew’s wit, personality and humor.

I could understand if Andrew, following the loss of his wonderful wife, just wanted to fold up his tent and fade into the darkness. But that is not who he is.

It’s in his nature to treat the rest of us to the fruits of his tremendous talent.

Oh, and the part about his taking “the small role of the sheriff” to save some professional actor that embarrassment: C’mon, man. You’re just an old war horse who’s been too long out of the harness.

Thank you again, Andrew Barnicle and Stu News.

Fred C. Dobbs

Laguna Beach

Sky high gas prices

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, or drive an all-electric vehicle,
you know how quickly gas prices at the pump have been rising. This
latest increase is, once again, due to supply problems at local refineries. Care to guess when the price of regular will cost $7 a gallon?

Don’t laugh. It probably is coming sooner than anyone cares to admit.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

