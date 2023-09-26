NewLeftHeader

Obituary Marva Jean Dunbar 092623

Obituary

Marva Jean Dunbar

March 28, 1939 – April 21, 2023

Obituary Marva Jean Dunbar portrait

Marva Jean Dunbar

A resident of Laguna Beach for almost 50 years, Marva was a talented semi-professional photographer. She was known for her outgoing personality, her kindness and her laugh. She worked part-time in a number of establishments around town including A la Carte, Fun is First, Gecko Cookies, Robert Ricker Design and Combined Investments.

She is survived by her brother, Don; nieces Debbie (Eric) and Julie; grand-nephews Austin (Jordan), Chase (Destiney) and Cody; great-grand niece Henley and great-grandnephew Cameron; longtime companion Cynthia; best friends Vivian and Sue; and scores of beloved cousins, friends and associates.

A private celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

 

