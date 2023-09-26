NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports 092623

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Tuesday, Sept. 26

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Los Alamitos

4 p.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. San Clemente

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Edison

Wednesday, Sept. 27

3:15 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m. – Girls Flag Football at Newport Harbor

3:30 p.m. – Boys Beach Volleyball vs. Capistrano Valley Christian

Thursday, Sept. 28

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Corona del Mar

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Huntington Beach

Friday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. – Football vs. Charter Oak

Saturday, Sept. 30

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Temecula Twilight Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Temecula Twilight Invitational

10:30 a.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Carlsbad

Past week’s results

This week in Breakers sports photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Freshman Wyatt Bogdan caught four passes during Friday night’s game for 81 yards and a TD

The Laguna Beach High School football team rolled to a 75-12 win last Friday over Lakeside under the lights at Guyer Field. The win moves the Breakers overall record to 4-1.

The team scored early and often, racking up 54 points before halftime.

High points for LBHS were many: quarterback Jackson Kollock passed for seven touchdowns, including two to senior Charlie Tyus (43 and 13 yards).

And, after LBHS scored on five consecutive possession, Lakeside finally got on the scoreboard themselves, only to see Nick Rogers return the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to the house.

This week in Breakers sports photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

While the LBHS offense was moving at will, defensive lineman Casey Mullennix helped keep Lakeside in check when they possessed the ball

This week in Breakers sports photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Junior wide receiver Luke Jolley joined in the passing parade

This week in Breakers sports photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Freshman defensive back Coby Busick (26) rambles 50 yards after intercepting a Lakeside pass

This week in Breakers sports photo 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Sophomore Jack Hooper puts on a move near midfield following his sole possession of the evening

Thursday, Sept. 21

Girls Tennis won at Fountain Valley, 11-7

Girls Volleyball lost to Corona del Mar, 3-0

Friday, Sept. 22

Football beat Lakeside/Lake Elsinore, 75-12

 

