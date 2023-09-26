NewLeftHeader

The unofficial, not happening, really small Aquathon 092623

the unofficial group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dean Andrews

The unofficial Aquathon didn’t happen as scheduled on September 10, due to a request from the Laguna Beach Lifeguards, who were expecting large surf due the hurricane off the coast of Baja California. Well, that didn’t keep a group of about 25 from showing up on Saturday morning, Sept. 23, to continue the annual tradition! Starting from Crescent Bay at 9 a.m., they swam and trekked down the coast of Laguna Beach, pausing at Woods Cove, before the long swim to Victoria Beach and finish at Aliso Beach. It was a beautiful morning with calm seas.

 

