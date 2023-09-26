NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 77  |  September 26, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

LAM adds more to the great line-up FP 092623

Share this story

LAM adds more to the great line-up for October and announces 11th Annual Art & Nature

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including a talk by Jean Stern on The Hudson River Valley School and the opening of the 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2, a highly anticipated event.

Laguna Art Museum unveils 11th Annual Art & Nature on November 2

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present the 11th Annual Art & Nature, an immersive journey into the symbiotic relationship between art and the natural world. The Art & Nature initiative addresses the environmental situation through a creative and unique lens – the artist’s perspective. Beginning November 2, this transformative multidisciplinary event will converge art, science and nature on a grand scale. Art & Nature is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster a love of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between science and the arts.

October 14, 2023-January 7, 2024

Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) announces Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, on view from October 14, 2023, through January 7, 2024. This remarkable showcase pays tribute to the pioneering artists Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown, renowned for their contributions to Bay Area Figuration. Throughout their artistic journeys, they fearlessly explored new styles and subjects, from captivating landscapes featuring classic bathers to Baroque-inspired still lifes adorned with everyday objects, animals and flowers. Breaking the Rules is an immersive experience with a rich collection of 75 paintings, watercolors and drawings, offering an in-depth exploration of these trailblazing artists’ exceptional talents.

lam adds lake

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Juan Wandesforde, untitled or “Mountain Lake”

Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.

Jean Stern Presents: The Hudson River Valley School

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the history and influence of the Hudson River School. The Hudson River School was a group of artists who, in the early 1800s, chose to paint the beauty of nature. It was the first truly American art movement and at first, it centered on the unspoiled wilderness up the Hudson River Valley out of New York City. The locales included the Adirondack Mountains, the Catskill Mountains and the White Mountains. The artists are often considered the first environmental activists in the United States. Stern will examine paintings from this time in an illustrated lecture including time for questions.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers is the exclusive auctioneer/appraiser business for the 2023 Jean Stern Presents lectures.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds cactus

Click on photo for a larger image

“Dando Gracias” by Leo Limón, 1983, Gift of Charlie Miller and Museum Purchase with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a Federal Agency, LAM Permanent Collection

Saturday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

Self Help Graphics and Art, A Celebratory Lecture

Please join the Laguna Art Museum and Kevin Cruz Amaya for a talk on Self Help Graphics & Art, its cultural impact, and printmaking as an art form. Cruz Amaya is a doctoral candidate in Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA and a UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Inter-University Program for Latino Research Dissertation Fellow.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14.

For tickets, click here.

lam adds duo

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Andrew Harrison and Jason Lo, duo HaLo perform on October 8

Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Performance by duo HaLo

Critically acclaimed duo HaLo – classical saxophonist Andrew Harrison and pianist Jason Lo – present a program titled Imaginary Folksongs featuring works primarily written by women in various folksong traditions. Hear the saxophone emulate the sound and nuance of the human voice in a program featuring the works of Lori Laitman, Jennifer Jolley, Florence Price, Ryota Ishikawa and Stephen Lias.

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Advance tickets recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free, Non-members: $14 per person.

For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.