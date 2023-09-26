NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates Laguna’s place in the history of Hippiedom with “The Gathering”

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is looking forward to these upcoming events now that we are into fall. LBCAC has also added a screening and discussion of the documentary AlphaGo.

"The Gathering" – Hippie Art Show and Closing Night Concert, October 5

Thursday, Sept. 22-Thursday, Oct. 5, First Thursdays Art Walk (6-9 p.m.)

"The Gathering," Hippie Art Show & Closing Night Concert (8 p.m.)

Concert will be performed by rock virtuoso James Clay Garrison.

“The Gathering” celebrates Laguna Beach’s place in the storied history of hippiedom. From the innocence of youthful artists, musicians and poets seeking enlightenment to the alleged societal crimes of Timothy Leary, the colorful past of our art colony is worth gathering to remember.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Documentary AlphaGo and discussion of film

AlphaGo is a critically acclaimed 2017 documentary about the AI program that beat the world’s top Go player while 150 million people watched.

Paul Freeman will introduce the film and Jeff Rovner will lead a discussion of the movie – and what AlphaGo suggests about AI and its potential prospects and problems for us.

Freeman, formerly Laguna Beach mayor and a strategy and project management consultant, is a ranked amateur in (and obsessed with) Go. Rovner, a Festival of Arts exhibiting photographer and attorney, is a nationally recognized expert in the application of AI to the practice of law.

Note that the second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from the street level.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus free environment.

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

