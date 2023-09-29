NewLeftHeader

First Thursdays: October event includes expanded FP 092923

First Thursdays: October event includes expanded reception with awards and dancers before Art Walk begins

By THERESA KEEGAN

Opportunities to see more art and explore a new venue is on the docket during October’s First Thursdays Art Walk, when the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will be presenting selected works at – and of – Hotel Laguna.

“This is great synergy within the community,” Toni Kellenberg, president of LPAPA said of the showing. “We love to collaborate.”

LPAPA invited members to submit paintings of Hotel Laguna and seven selected pieces will be displayed on October 5 in the hotel’s Rose Garden. The event, dubbed Art Start, begins at 5 p.m., and provides an opportunity for attendees to enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while perusing the LPAPA artwork before they enjoy the traditional First Thursdays Art Walk, which runs from 6-9 p.m. and includes more than 40 galleries and the Laguna Art Museum.

first thursdays Geoff Allen

Courtesy of Laguna Plein Air Painters Association

Geoffrey Allen’s painting of the Hotel Laguna will be on display during a reception on October 5. He is a LPAPA signature artist, as well as a 2023 Laguna Invitational artist.

“I like to go to First Thursdays and see what’s happening in the galleries,” said artist Carole Boller, who had her work displayed at the hotel’s inaugural Art Start in September.

“With more people around, it’s a little better way of going through a gallery. I think not a lot of pieces are sold in gallery walks, but people do gather information and see what they like.”

first thursdays lcad

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The LCAD Gallery on Ocean Avenue was crowded during September’s First Thursdays Art Walk when a new show opened

After experiencing the initial Art Start during September’s First Thursdays, Boller believes it adds a festive element to the already established gallery walk.

She, and others, used social media to promote the inaugural earlier reception.

“The hotel had a large attendance at the get-go,” Boller said. “People had an opportunity to gather at tables and look at the art – and maybe folks had a curiosity about what’s going on with Hotel Laguna.”

The iconic building has had numerous renovation setbacks, as well as court proceedings regarding occupancy and ownership. The result is that from the street, it’s appeared largely vacant for a long time. Resident Michele Monda was tired of this central location not reflecting Laguna Beach’s vibrant art scene.

“When I see boarded up windows, I see an opportunity for artists to display their work,” said Monda. “Why miss that opportunity?”

first thursdays hotel

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The inaugural Art Start was held in the Rose Garden at the Laguna Hotel in September

Monda and her friend Christy Miller approached the hotel management, who were receptive to putting art in the windows. “They said ‘that’s a great idea, now make it happen.’”

Monda knew she wanted big and dramatic pieces for the windows and tapped into her sources within the Laguna art community. Boller’s large, dramatic flowers were a natural fit. Other artists included Jesse Bartels, Hedy Buzan and Sean Hunter Brown.

When the hotel offered to host a reception to celebrate the converted displays, it made sense for it to be in conjunction with Art Walk.

“They did a reception for us the hour before Art Walk starts,” said Monda. “It was out in the Rose Garden with lovely music, and it was open for anybody who wanted to attend.”

The success of the evening prompted this month’s partnership with LPAPA, explained Kellenberg.

“We put the call out to all of our members to paint the hotel,” Kellenberg said. “And seven finalists will be selected to display in October’s event at Laguna Hotel.”

The selected artists include Geoffrey Allen, Mike Hill, Eileen McCullough, Michael Obermeyer, Anthony Salvo, Tom Swimm and Wendy Wirth. In addition, three of them will be awarded cash prizes, provided by the hotel. The selected winners will be announced during the event.

While details are still being worked out, Monda anticipates the hotel will develop a collection of works by local artists, to display throughout the building. “This will be an ongoing thing and that’s so exciting,” she said. “We are beyond thrilled with how this has worked out.”

In addition to the art display, October’s Art Start will also include two dance performances in conjunction with Laguna Dance Festival. Entity Contemporary Dance will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Justin Pham at 7 p.m.

Kellenberg sees this expanded venue as a collaboration that will ultimately expand attendance at LPAPA gallery, which is just a few blocks north of the hotel.

first thursdays mondloch

Photo by Mitch Ridder

The Laguna Hotel is a favorite subject for LPAPA members. In 2019, Dan Mondloch, signature artist and a Laguna Invitational artist, included the building in his painting “Main Beach Magic.”

“First Thursdays is a wonderful community and opportunity to engage with the arts,” Kellenberg said. “We always have a good turnout and appreciate the opportunity to celebrate the arts together.”

Some galleries have stepped away from First Thursdays, saying attendance is down. Artist Jenny Simon at The Signature Gallery is opting to host her opening show on Saturday, Oct. 14, rather than during the open gallery night.

first thursdays gallery show

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Artist Jenny Simon is opting to open her show at The Signature Gallery on a Saturday night in October

“We’ll have a quality unveiling and live music,” Simon said. And while her new art collection and a book release should be interesting, the opening will also celebrate another event. “It’s National Dessert Day, so we’ll have wine and desserts,” she said. “Who can resist that?”

Monda is excited the Art Start reception seems to be expanding, but she’s even more thrilled the window art, which started the whole process, remains displayed.

“I’m pleased for the artists, the hotel and quite honestly, for all of us residents,” she said, “because now, instead of looking at boarded up windows we get to drive by something really pretty.”

The public is invited to Art Start, which begins at 5 p.m. at the Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway. For more information on First Thursdays Art Walk, click here.

