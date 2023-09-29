NewLeftHeader

The Shape of Things aims to challenge No Square Theatre audiences

By MARRIE STONE

How far would you go for love? How much would you compromise yourself and sacrifice your friendships? A little shapeshifting is expected in relationships, but how much is too much when trying to please other people? Answers might vary at different stages of life. They’ll certainly vary person to person. But none of us can entirely escape the question.

Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things might be No Square Theatre’s most ambitious production to date. It’s their first strict play, deviating from their long history of exclusively musicals. And it’s one that No Square’s Artistic Director Ella Wyatt has had her eye on for decades. “I read this play when I was a freshman in college, and I’ve wanted to either [act] in it or direct it ever since,” Wyatt said, describing the play as very dark and funny with a shocker of an ending. “I’ve read it so many times and I teach it. [So staging it] is a long time in coming.”

The play opens on Friday, Oct. 6 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13 on the No Square Theatre stage.

the shape 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Ella Wyatt

Griffin Glenn (Phillip), Dane Hobrecht (Adam), Abigail Cox (Evelyn) and Kristin Cortines (Jenny) star in the No Square Theatre production of “The Shape of Things”

Nerdy Adam Sorensen is studying English at a midwestern university when he meets attractive and alluring grad student Evelyn Ann Thompson at the local museum where he works as a security guard. Never having had much success with women, Adam is flattered when Evelyn takes an interest in him, and is open to her suggestions about his appearance. He changes his hairstyle, starts working out, dumps his glasses and ups his confidence. His self-improvement regime doesn’t go unnoticed. His friend Phillip, and Phillip’s fiancé Jenny, like the changes. Jenny might even like them a little too much. But it’s Evelyn that Adam aims to impress. And, for a while at least, it seems to be working…

“The importance of this work is demonstrating that nobody is perfect,” said Dane Hobrecht, who plays the role of Adam. “That sounds very cliché, but we’re all in need of redemption. Everyone has their deep-rooted flaws. The play is helping me realize that. Every character in this production is so deeply flawed.”

Hobrecht’s hope is to leave audiences pondering the same questions, perhaps reflecting on their own imperfections and giving each other a little grace. “Even the ‘morally grounded’ characters have their iniquities, so it’ll definitely have the audience thinking pretty deeply about things as they walk out the door,” Hobrecht said.

the shape 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Kristin Cortines, as Jenny, and Dane Hobrecht, as Adam, star in the No Square Theatre production of “The Shape of Things”

“Every character is very human,” said Kristin Cortines, who plays the role of Jenny. “They’re all written so naturally. These are characters I’ve seen in my everyday life. I’ve been in the ebbs and flows of these kinds of relationships and human connections. But then this crazy thing happens that I’ve never seen before.”

Griffin Glenn, who plays the role of Phillip, is a newcomer to the No Square Theatre stage, and fairly new to acting in general. A surfer and MMA fighter, Glenn never considered acting until his senior year of high school when he discovered he needed an art credit to graduate. He enrolled in Wyatt’s drama class, assuming it would “be a drag.” But from his first acting exercise, Wyatt knew Glenn was a natural. “My jaw dropped to the floor, and I thought, ‘Where have you been and why have you not been acting?!’” Wyatt said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“I don’t think anything could have prepared me for acting better than kickboxing,” Glenn said. “It’s that same building up of nerves. Then you’re out there, locked in. You’re not focused on anything or anyone else other than the people in scene with you.”

the shape 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Abigail Cox (Evelyn) and Griffin Glenn (Phillip)

Glenn has been acting ever since. “I’ve played a good number of villains,” he said. “I was Claudius in Hamlet and I played Ernst [Ludwig] in Cabaret. Through playing these roles, [I] realized they’re not villains. They’re flawed. As an actor, it’s valuable to go after the positive choice that will make the audience like that character. It’s important the actor look at their character in a positive light, which isn’t always easy. But in that character’s head, they’re always right.

“Even though Phillip is often making questionable decisions, to him they are completely justified. And as the actor, I have to be able to justify those decisions, so they come off more authentic.”

the shape 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Abigail Cox (Evelyn) rehearsing with Dane Hobrecht (Adam). Laguna theatergoers will recognize Hobrecht from his roles in “The Lightning Thief” and “Footloose.”

Both the intensity of the subject matter and the small four-person cast give the actors ample opportunity to quickly develop some powerful bonds.

“For lack of a better phrase, it’s like a forced relationship,” said Cortines. “You go through entire relationships within two months. The four stages of a cast are forming, storming, norming and performing. It’s a whirlwind [simulation] of an actual relationship.”

“Because acting is so intimate and we’re all so vulnerable, within just a few days it seemed like we’d all known each other for years,” Glenn said.

Off stage, Cortines and Hobrecht have been dating for over a year, having met during the production of Fame at Irvine Valley College. “Adam (Hobrecht) and Evelyn (Abigail Cox) have some intimate moments,” Glenn said. “I know this sounds bad. It’s actually very ‘in character’ of me to say this, but it’s fun to watch Kristin cringe.”

the shape 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Griffin Glenn (Phillip), Kristin Cortines (Jenny) and Dane Hobrecht (Adam)

“Fun” and “cringe” might be the two operative words for The Shape of Things, which promises to take its audience on an emotional ride. For literature enthusiasts, there are also lots of Easter eggs embedded in the script that will make the play more pleasurable (though, Wyatt assures, nothing will be lost for those who miss them).

“It’s the perfect show for Laguna because another overall theme is, ‘What is art?’” said Wyatt, who’s working with the Laguna Art Museum to bring in some pieces on loan for the stage setting. Wyatt also incorporated a lot of “angry chick rock” from the late ‘90s, including Fiona Apple and Tori Amos, whose lyrics match the emotional tenor of the play.

“It’s really my favorite play,” Wyatt said. “Even after all these years and all these rehearsals, it still hits me every time.”

The Shape of Things opens Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Performances are held on October 6-8 and October 13-15. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are between $30 and $35. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the No Square Theatre website by clicking here.

