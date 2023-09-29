NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Get ready to recharge and unwind: Laguna Beach High School introduces its brand new well space aka “The Wave”

TJ headshot AugYears in the making, this week (Tuesday, Sept. 26), Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) celebrated the grand opening of a well space on campus for students.

In recent years, Laguna Beach Unified School District has amplified student support systems with the addition of student support specialists and psychologists at every school site. This new well space at LBHS is connected to the student support specialist’s office, ensuring students have ready access to a school-based mental health provider who can support them in utilizing healthy coping strategies.

“This is a very exciting day for Laguna Beach High School with the opening of our very first well space. This center will provide a space for students to take a breather, take a break, and just break away from school for a moment,” said Peer Mentor Parker Forgash. “I started at this high school two years ago before any well space was ever here and with the struggles I faced, I know this space will allow for students to talk to someone if they need to and just take a break,” he shared.

The well space is designed to be a calm and peaceful retreat for students to take a break from the pressures of academic life. Equipped with comfortable seating, soft lighting and a variety of calming activities, such as coloring books and puzzles, the space provides a much-needed respite for students who need to recharge. Every activity in the room is an evidence-based relaxation technique for calming the nervous system.

Fair Game SNL Viloria group photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LBUSD

(L-R) LBUSD Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D., Laguna Beach High School Principal Jason Allemann, Ed.D., Peer Mentors Sydney Alexander and Parker Forgash, Student Support Specialist Megan Humphreys and LBUSD Director of Social and Emotional Learning Michael Keller, Ed.D. just cut the ribbon on the well space

“We recognize that high school can be a stressful time, and we want to provide our students with the resources they need to manage their stress in healthy ways. This is one more way students can access direct and immediate support on campus,” said Principal Jason Allemann, Ed.D. “This is in addition to our caring staff, school counselors, psychologist and School Resource Officer (SRO) who are there to support the well-being of students while they’re at school. We’ve been working towards this for years and it’s a reality because of a shared vision supported by our district leadership and board of education,” he said.

Fair Game SNL grateful photo 2

Click on photo for a larger image

A student pins up a message on the What Are you Grateful for? board

Students can visit The Wave, as the new space will be named, either through drop-in sessions or by scheduling an appointment.

Fair Game SNL well space photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Natural elements are incorporated into the space design to promote health and well-being

Visit www.lbusd.org to stay up to date on news from Laguna Beach Unified School District, its students, staff and the board of education.

• • •

As long as we’re on the subject of our high school, here’s an outsider’s look at what’s going on in Laguna Beach.

Niche.com, formerly known as College Prowler, is an American company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., that ranks and reviews schools nationwide.

In their 10th Annual Best Schools and Districts released on Monday (Sept. 27), Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) ranked among the best in Southern California. Across California, 780 school districts are included in Niche’s ranking of 12,192 school districts nationwide. LBUSD ranked #2 in Best School Districts in Orange County, #15 in Best School Districts in California and #1 in Best Places to Teach in Orange County.

Laguna Beach High School was ranked #92 of all 2,002 high schools in the State of California, based on opinions and statistics from parents and students. They also ranked LBHS #125 of all 1,681 California high schools as a place for athletes to attend. And, finally, they ranked the school #136 out of 1,727 schools for best teachers.

All told, Niche.com gave Laguna Beach Unified School District and Laguna Beach High School both an A+.

Not bad!

For the details, go to 2024 Best Schools and Districts.

• • •

The City of Laguna Beach will hold a groundbreaking ceremony this Monday, Oct. 2, beginning at 10 a.m., to celebrate the beginning of construction on a new beach access project at Moss Street Beach.

State Senator Dave Min and Assemblywoman Diane Dixon are expected to join the festivities.

Fair Game SNL outdoor staircase photo 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Moss St. Beach access project officially begins Monday

• • •

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, arguably one of the nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, juried fine art shows, will host a free seminar on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The seminar will share all the necessary information on the Festival’s application and jurying process for the 2024 show.

The seminar will include a presentation by Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas. Attending artists will gain knowledge on the history of the Festival of Arts and how the organization has evolved over the years, gain insider tips on the application process, understand the jury selection criteria and learn how to make their submissions stand out.

The workshop will be hosted inside the Forum Theatre at the Festival of Arts.

Reservations are required and can be made by clicking here. For more information or any questions, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To apply to be a 2024 exhibiting artist at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, apply online at www.foapom.com/apply by October 31. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

