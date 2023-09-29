NewLeftHeader

This week in Breakers sports

Photos by Scott Brashier

Friday, Sept. 29

7 p.m. – Football vs. Charter Oak

Saturday, Sept. 30

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Temecula Twilight Invitational

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Temecula Twilight Invitational

10:30 a.m. – Boys Water Polo vs. Carlsbad

Monday, Oct. 2

6:15 p.m. – Girls Flag Football vs. Fountain Valley

Tuesday, Oct. 3

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis at Huntington Beach

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball vs. Fountain Valley

Wednesday, Oct. 4

3:30 p.m. – Boys Volleyball vs. JSerra Catholic

6:45 p.m. – Boys Water Polo at Los Alamitos

Thursday, Oct. 5

TBA – Girls Flag Football at Los Alamitos

3 p.m. – Girls Tennis vs. Edison

5:45 p.m. – Girls Volleyball at Marina

7 p.m. – Football at Garden Grove

Saturday, Oct. 7

TBA – Girls Cross Country at Clovis Invitational

TBA – Boys Cross Country at Clovis Invitational

9:30 a.m. – Boys Water Polo at Alta Loma

Past week’s results

This week in Breakers photo 1

Senior Jessica MacCallum and her Breakers teammates captured a 13-5 home win over Los Alamitos

This week in Breakers photo 2

Freshman Rebecca MacCallum at the line

Monday, Sept. 25

Girls Flag Football lost to Marina, 25-6

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Girls Tennis beat Los Alamitos, 13-5

Boys Water Polo beat San Clemente, 16-12

Girls Volleyball lost to Edison, 3-1

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Boys Water Polo lost to Newport Harbor, 16-9

Boys Beach Volleyball beat Capistrano Valley Christian, 5-2

Girls Flag Football lost at Newport Harbor, 27-0

This week in Breakers sports photo 3

LBHS varsity water polo celebrated Senior Day with a 16-12 win over San Clemente. Here, senior Maxwell Schlaich (9) leads the charge

This week in Breakers photo 4 JPG

LBHS Senior Cade Anderson (14) takes possession

This week in Breakers photo 5

LBHS Senior goalkeeper Tyler Swensen defends

 

