Renowned oil painter Jenny Simon celebrates 15 years of artistry at the Signature Gallery

The Signature Gallery announced a milestone celebration of the incredible talent of German American visual artist, Jenny Simon. For the past 15 years, Simon has graced the gallery with her breathtaking, thickly textured oil paintings that capture the sheer beauty of nature in the most captivating way. To mark this momentous occasion, the Signature Gallery is hosting an exclusive reception in honor of Simon on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m. This event promises to be a night of artistic enchantment and cultural celebration, offering art enthusiasts and connoisseurs an opportunity to engage with the artist herself.

renowned oil in studio

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Jenny Simon

Jenny Simon in her studio

Born out of a passion for the natural world, Simon’s artwork is a testament to her unique ability to transport viewers into seascapes and abstractions of unparalleled splendor. Her mastery of oil painting techniques has allowed her to create art that not only reflects the physical beauty of nature but also evokes deep emotional connections.

With a career spanning 30 years, her work has captured the hearts of art enthusiasts worldwide. Simon’s unique ability to convey the essence of nature through her art has garnered a dedicated following of collectors.

renowned oil book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

“Imagine” book cover artwork: This thick-textured new oil painting called “Approaching Paradise” depicts Catalina Island, 48”x60”

Attendees at the reception will have the privilege of viewing a curated selection of Simon’s latest creations. This will be a rare chance to witness her artistry and to gain insight into the inspiration behind her stunning oeuvre. In addition, Signature Gallery is thrilled to announce that all attending art collectors will have the exclusive chance to receive a personally signed copy of her latest book, Imagine.

Simon’s work has received acclaim from art collectors, and her pieces adorn the walls of private collections worldwide. Her dedication to her craft and her unwavering commitment to portraying the natural world in all its glory have solidified her reputation as one of the most prominent contemporary oil painters.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the Gallery in celebrating Simon’s 15-year journey as a featured artist at the gallery.

The Signature Gallery is located at 220 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. It is a premier art gallery dedicated to showcasing exceptional contemporary artists. For more information, visit www.thesignaturegallety.com.

 

