Laguna Live! – continues into the fall

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to the exciting events scheduled for fall. Live! Music Matters returned to the Laguna Beach Library led by local musician Zach Churchill.

Zach Churchill at Laguna Beach Library – Tuesdays through November 14

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, November 7 and 14, 11:30 a.m.

Live! Music Matters Returns

With thanks to grants from Festival of Arts, Assistance League of Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach Rotary Club, Laguna Live! announced the return of Live! Music Matters, their free interactive music program for children ages up to 6 years with caregiver involvement. The eight weekly sessions, led by local musician Zach Churchill, will run from September 19 through November 14* and will take place at Laguna Beach Library on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

*No session on October 31.

Dates: October 3, 10, 17, 24; November 7, 14, Time: 11:30 a.m., Venue: Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach, Cost: Free.

The Live! Music Matters sessions have been immensely popular with local tots and caregivers alike.

Testimonies from Happy parents:

“Amazing experience for kids and mamas, best part of our Tuesday.”

“We have loved coming every week, our child is only 11 months old, but he has learned how to use the egg shaker and sticks to make a four count!”

“Music class with Zack is the highlight of our week; he has a natural ability to engage with the kids and makes music so much fun.”

 

