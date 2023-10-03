NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 100323

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Fickle October

Dennis 5Now it’s October and just about anything can happen here in our 10th month. The door begins to open for a North Pacific storm to find its way down here on occasions. Normally we average a little less than a half inch here in October, but there have been a few Octobers over the years with some very impressive rain totals.

In October 2004, Laguna got drenched with more than six inches of rain, a result of two separate atmospheric rivers during the second half of the month. That 2004-05 season totaled 34.84 inches, our second wettest season on record. Then there was October 1983 with more than two inches, and on Halloween of 1996, we collected nearly two inches of the wet stuff. An average of one out of two Octobers goes rainless. Some of our most spectacular thunderstorms of the year can occur in October. On October 1, 1981, there was a total of 17 hours of continuous thunder.

The average hi-lo temp for October is about 74.5-56 degrees, but some of our hottest temps can occur here, a product of early in the season hot Santana wind events. The average date for the first Santana wind event is around October 12. We’ve topped the 100 mark on a couple of occasions in October and that occurred in 1958 and 1987 – with a few other days when it got close to 100 with highs of 98. Our chilliest October nights were 40 in 1948 and again in 1971. Incidentally, the first front from the northwest passed through here on Saturday, dropping about a 10th of an inch according to the latest update from 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Local ocean temps begin to drop in October with an average of 66 degrees at the beginning of the month and an average of 63 at month’s end. The warmest October water occurred during the mega El Niño event of 1997 when the average for the month was a balmy 73 degrees. That was an amazing El Niño as the water remained at 70 or higher all the way up to November 20 – finally ending a record run of 70 plus water all the way from April 5 to November 20, 1997, an amazing stretch of 220 days. Our coldest October water temp was way back in 1948 on Halloween when it plummeted down to a burly 56, all part of the longest and coldest fall and winter season on record.

During October, Laguna can get swells from just about any direction in the Pacific that month. There can be a long period of big swells all the way from near New Zealand way down in the Southern Hemisphere. They can take more than a week, traveling up to 7,000 miles to reach our shores, and coming in at 18-20 second intervals. Those waves arrive from a southwesterly direction. Strong lows coming out of the Ross Sea near Antarctica bring us some beautiful swells at an angle of 180 degrees or at a pure southerly direction, coming in at about 16 second intervals.

Then we have the occasional late-in-the-season swells that arrive at 10-11 second intervals from hurricanes off Mexico that take less than three days to get here, coming in from the SSE to South. These shorter interval severe angle swells really light up Laguna’s Brooks Street. In the next issue of Stu News, I’ll cover the winter swell season from Hawaii and California.

Until then, ALOHA!

 

