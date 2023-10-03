NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach High School Cheerleaders lead 106 future cheerleaders in the Mini-Breaker Cheer Clinic fundraiser

Go Beach! LBHS Cheerleading Team runs an annual fundraiser called the LBHS Mini-Breaker Cheer Clinic to deepen community ties and introduce elementary and middle schoolers to the basic rally calls, cheers and skills of the cheerleading program. Registration fees are used to fund the Cheer program.

Participants practice with the Varsity Cheer Squad one Saturday and then cheer on the field for a period during a LBHS Varsity Football home game the following Friday. Future cheerleaders learn cheers, chants and dance skills; they also gain confidence and feel the thrill of spirit rallying in front of an enthusiastic crowd of Laguna football fans!

LBHS Cheer Co-captain Savi Easton rallying the Breakers with “future LB cheerleaders” at the game on Friday night (Sept. 29) vs. Charter Oak. Breakers win 18-17.

LBHS Cheerleader Lauren Norrix with three of the “future LB cheerleaders”

Varsity Cheer team learns life and professional skills: how to inspire youth, how to comfort through fears and tears, work through parent/adult interactions during registration, and manage large crowds of children and parents.

LBHS Cheerleaders (On top L-R): Robbie Wolfshagen, Riley Beason, Addi Daeley and Luna Murphy

It’s all about the pom poms for “future LB cheerleader” with LBHS Cheerleader Luna Murphy

“Future LB cheerleader” gets a piggyback from LBHS Cheerleader Raquel Temesvary

LBHS Cheer Co-captain Savi Easton leads the “future LB cheerleaders” in a rally down the track

LBHS Cheer Captains Chloe O’Loughlin, Savi Easton and Riley Beason and 17 other Varsity Cheerleaders led their most successful Mini-Breaker event in LBHS history, with more than 106 future cheerleaders trained-up. They readied them for the LBHS home game vs. Charter Oak this past Friday, Sept. 29 (with the Breakers scoring a come-from-behind victory 18-17).

Mark your calendars for the LBHS Spring Prep Clinic on March 23, 2024. This is for middle schoolers and high schoolers who know they want to try out for LBHS Cheer.

 

