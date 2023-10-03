NewLeftHeader

FOA offers free seminar on artist application and jurying process for 2024 Festival of Arts on October 8

Calling all Orange County artists! The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach, one of the nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, juried fine art shows, will host a free seminar on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. The seminar will share all the necessary information on the Festival’s application and jurying process for the 2024 show. Returning next summer for its 92nd season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from more than 100 of Orange County’s top artists, attracting worldwide audiences of more than 200,000 during the two-month summer season.

On October 8, learn insider tips on how to become a 2024 Festival of Arts exhibitor

The seminar will include a presentation by Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas. Attending artists will gain knowledge on the history of the Festival of Arts and how the organization has evolved over the years, gain insider tips on the application process, understand the jury selection criteria, and learn how to make their submissions stand out.

The workshop will be hosted inside the Forum Theatre at the Festival of Arts, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach. Reservations are required and can be made by clicking here. For more information or any questions, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To apply to be a 2024 exhibiting artist at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, apply online at www.foapom.com/apply by October 31. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com.

 

