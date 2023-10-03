NewLeftHeader

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show on October 8

Laguna Craft Guild to hold show on October 8

Laguna Craft Guild booths

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rachel Goberman

The Laguna Craft Guild will be having a show on the Main Beach Cobblestones on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. until dusk. Come meet local artists offering jewelry, ceramics, glass blown art, paintings and more, as you find great gifts. This is their first show of the fall season. For more information and the schedule of future shows, visit www.lagunacraftguild.com.

 

