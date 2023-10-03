NewLeftHeader

Third Street Writers partners with LAM FP 100323

Third Street Writers partners with LAM to host inaugural “Paint a Picture with Words”

An after-hours event at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) brought a new perspective to the popular Joseph Kleitsch exhibit when area writers gathered to interpret the art on September 23.

Third Street Writers, in conjunction with the museum, hosted the inaugural “Paint a Picture with Words” event. The fun-filled evening included a tutorial about writing in response to art as well as an opportunity to actively write about the show and then read aloud their pieces.

“It was a great idea to bring together writers and the visual art,” said participant Jill Hecht. “It was more than a tour of a museum collection. The writing exercise and background information from the docent brought a new dimension to the art.”

third street docent

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Third Street Writers

Laguna Art Museum docent Jennifer Yelland guides attendees through a comparison of historic Laguna Beach photos and scenes depicted in Kleitsch’s works

The after-hours event began with a wine reception, followed by the docent-led tours of the exhibit and then the writing element of the evening began. Artist and writer Jennifer Griffiths offered an analysis of selected Kleitsch paintings, and writer Rina Palumbo explained how writing in response to art, known as ekphrastic writing, has many different approaches.

“It seems Third Street has recently been so involved with writing about art,” said President Amy Dechary. “It was wonderful to be able to share this writing technique with our greater community.” The nonprofit group recently produced the second annual Art Inscribed, a book of short stories, essays and poems written by members and inspired by the art exhibited at the 2023 Festival of Arts.

third street Palumbo

Click on photo for a larger image

Participants gathered in the museum’s California Gallery for Rina Palumbo’s lecture on ekphrastic writing approaches

“Laguna is such an art-centric community. It’s a natural fit to write about art,” said Dechary. “So, when we were approached by the museum’s education coordinator Robin Rundle about this collaboration, it was the perfect extension of what we’ve been doing.”

About 20 people attended the event, and their writings were as diverse as Kleitsch’s painting style. Some spoke about the ocean, while others fictionalized the characters in his work. Personal reflections and world relations were also offered up as part of the evening’s diverse, funny and awe-inspiring writings.

“The writing exercise brought depth to experiencing the paintings,” said Hecht. “I had a chance to reflect on the paintings differently than if I were just looking at pictures of old Laguna.”

Dechary added that while the art element has influenced Third Street Writers, it does not solely define the group’s activities. In fact, members are actively preparing for their next public reading, entitled “Secrets and Sins,” which will happen, appropriately enough in October – on Friday the 13th. In addition, the group holds weekly workshops with writing prompts and critique opportunities.

For more about Third Street Writers, go to www.thirdstreetwriters.org.

 

