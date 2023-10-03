NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse presents limited engagement of The Angel Next Door beginning on October 18

Laguna Playhouse is presenting the third show of its 2023-2024 season, a transfer of the world premiere production from North Coast Rep of the irresistible comedy, The Angel Next Door, written by Paul Slade Smith, adapted from Play at the Castle by Ferenc Molnár and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein.

The Angel Next Door begins previews on Wednesday, Oct. 18; will open on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

laguna playhouse poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Limited engagement runs from October 18-November 5

It is 1948 and an unlikely group of characters has assembled in a Newport mansion. An unexpected development threatens to doom a budding romance and one woman is destined to make things right – no matter what madcap antics she must pursue. Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos and get swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful escape promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.

David Ellenstein (Director) was born into a theatrical family. Ellenstein has worked in theaters across the country. Before joining Laguna Playhouse last year, he has been artistic director for North Coast Rep since 2003; he also served as artistic director for the Los Angeles Repertory Company and the Arizona Jewish Theatre Company (AJTC). As director, he is a veteran of more than 250 theatrical productions and has won numerous theater awards, including the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for “2018 Director of the Year.” Ellenstein also has many acting roles to his credit.

Paul Slade Smith (Playwright) is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, N.Y. As an actor, his credits include the original Broadway casts of Finding Neverland, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and the Lincoln Center revival of My Fair Lady. Following its Broadway run, Smith starred as Willy Wonka in the Australian premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Smith was thrilled to be commissioned by Ellenstein and North Coast Repertory Theatre to create The Angel Next Door, and was equally thrilled to witness its world premiere there.

The Cast of The Angel Next Door features (in alphabetical order): Thomas Edward Daugherty as Victor Pratt, Erin Noel Grennan as Olga Molnar, Elinor Gunn as Margot Bell, Taubert Naudalini as Oliver Adams, James Newcomb as Arthur Sanders and Barbara E. Robertson as Charlotte Sanders.

The Design Team for The Angel Next Door features: Scenic Design by Marty Burnett; Lighting Design by Matthew Novotny; Costume Design by Elisa Benzoni; Hair and Wig Design by Peter Herman; Sound Design by Ian Scot and Properties Design by Cindy Rumley.

The Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

The Angel Next Door will preview on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; will open on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m. (press opening) and perform through Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.  There will be no performance on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $45-$84 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

 

