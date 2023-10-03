NewLeftHeader

Groundbreaking ceremony held to start construction 100323

Groundbreaking ceremony held to start construction of new beach access at Moss Street Beach

On Monday morning, (October 2), the City of Laguna Beach held a groundbreaking ceremony to start the construction of a new beach access project at Moss Street Beach.

groundbreaking ceremony check

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Councilmember George Weiss, State Senator Dave Min, Mayor Pro- Tem Sue Kempf, Councilmember Mark Orgill, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi and OC Supervisor Katrina Foley with the $1,225,000 check from the State of California

On June 29, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 102, which included allocations of $1,225,000 to the City of Laguna Beach for the rehabilitation of the Moss Street Beach Access point.

groundbreaking ceremony Kemp

Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Kempf addresses attendees

The funding for this project was requested and secured in the state budget by State Senator Dave Min and was also supported by Assemblywoman Diane Dixon.

groundbreaking ceremony digging

Manning the shovels: (L-R) Councilmember George Weiss, OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, State Senator Dave Min, Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Kempf, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Councilmember Mark Orgill

The Moss Street Beach Access project will improve public beach access at the site and includes removing existing beach accessways and constructing new concrete pathways, stairways and stairway bridge structures, improving accessibility, and providing additional landings to create areas to enjoy the views of the ocean and the coastline in Moss Cove.

 

