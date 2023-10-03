NewLeftHeader

OC Supes approve public safety and crime 100323

OC Supes approve public safety and crime investments, Foley highlights

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced major public safety investments made during the latest Board of Supervisors meeting (Tuesday, Sept. 26). The board approved grant awards for probation mobile support services, to update law enforcement boating safety equipment and to combat the rise of organized retail theft in the region.

Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program: Nearly $18 million in grants to the Sheriff-Coroner and District Attorney’s office for cameras, license plate recognition, drones, upgraded technology for theft prevention, additional investigators and prosecutors, and community outreach campaign including a retail summit and training for law enforcement and asset protection staff.

“This funding is essential to fight back against organized retail theft in Orange County. This summer we witnessed an alarming pattern of organized retail thefts. I remain committed to ensuring our Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office have the necessary tools to hold these criminals accountable,” said Supervisor Foley.

New Resources for OC Probation included in County Quarterly Budget Update: Accepted a $2,000,000 Mobile Probation Service Centers Grant for the purchase of two outreach and support Mobile Probation Resource Vehicles.

“Our Probation Department serves approximately 10,000 adult and 800 juvenile clients on court-ordered probation or in diversion programs,” said Supervisor Foley. “These additional resource vehicles will allow our Probation Department to better support the complex needs of justice-involved individuals and get them the resources they need to transform their lives and reduce recidivism.”

Orange County Homeland Security Coastal Protection Grant: Secured a $74,000 grant for the Sheriff-Coroner Department to purchase firefighting nozzles, fire hoses, search and rescue spotlights, hard-mounted emergency position-indicating radio beacons and Gyro stabilizing binoculars.

“This latest grant reflects our continued commitment to securing our harbors and coastal zones and keeping them safe from drug smuggling, human trafficking, as well as environmental incidents. It’s important that we, as a county, support our law enforcement and our Harbor Patrol who are designated by the Department of Homeland Security to keeping Newport Beach and Dana Point Harbors safe for families to enjoy,” said Supervisor Foley.

 

