A conversation with LCAD President Steven Brittan about the state of the college and what lies ahead
By MARRIE STONE
As a new academic year gets underway at the Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD), it seems like the right time to catch up with LCAD’s President and CEO Steven Brittan about the state of the school, the accomplishments he’s made over the past few years and notable alumni achievements.
Brittan took the helm in September 2021 as Jonathan Burke’s successor. Arriving in the middle of a pandemic may have been a daunting prospect, but Brittan came well prepared. The South Africa native held degrees in architecture, practicing and teaching in that field for more than a decade. Prior to LCAD, he served as president of Studio Arts College International in Florence, Italy.
As pressure mounts for college administrators to deliver on the high costs imposed by higher education, Brittan remains highly confident in LCAD’s value for its students and how well it positions its graduates for industry success. He also shared the many ways our community can actively support the campus, making us a true college town.
Photos courtesy of LCAD
LCAD President and CEO Steven Brittan took the helm in September 2021. In his two years, he’s overseen several successes and looks forward to a bright future ahead.
Stu News: Now beginning your third year as LCAD’s president and CEO, can you tell us about some of your most satisfying accomplishments to date?
Steven Brittan: [I’d identify three notable achievements in the past two years:]
–Increasing LCAD’s external collaborations with industry and prominent organizations in the area of grant funding provided to the college for groundbreaking projects.
–Our student success continues to grow with high job-placement rate upon graduation and alumni continuing to occupy senior design roles in major companies in OC and LA.
–Our faculty continues to provide an exemplary art and design education evidenced by student success and innovation emerging from the college.
At LCAD’s Industry Open House, select industry professionals and potential employers visit LCAD to connect with students as they showcase their skills, passions and talents through one-on-one conversation and interactive presentations of their portfolios
SN: As higher education is drawing more and more scrutiny over high costs and long-term benefits, has the college experienced any impact on enrollment numbers or otherwise been forced to address these concerns?
SB: As with most higher-education institutions, LCAD has been impacted by the pandemic and we saw an 8% drop in student enrollment. I am pleased to say that we have returned to pre-pandemic enrollment and this year we had the highest number of student applicants to the college in our history.
Until now the college has relied heavily on tuition dollars to pay for the operations and expenses. In the past year, we placed considerable investment in building our development and advancement capacity to begin shifting the reliance on tuition dollars to cover costs to help students with much needed financial aid. The next few years will be important to increase our endowment and support from the community for LCAD to remain one of the pre-eminent art and design institutions in the region.
Assistant Professor of Illustration David Vargo gives a lecture to his class
SN: It feels as though LCAD is integrating itself more and more into our community – with representation at the Sawdust Festival, Festival of Arts, the Laguna Art Museum and the LCAD Gallery. Are you making conscious efforts in that regard and, if so, what else should community members be on the lookout for in the future?
SB: Our college is an integral part of Laguna Beach, and the surrounding community is recognizing more each day that we are a college town. Our roots are in the arts and rise out of the very foundation of the Festival of Arts. In the past two years, we have made a concerted effort to increase our engagement with the arts, cultural and community organizations.
We can proudly say that our graduates in the MFA Painting and Drawing program had their artworks exhibited in the prestigious Laguna Art Museum and we had a booth this summer in the Sawdust Festival. I also enjoyed being a juror for this year’s Festival of Arts.
As part of the learning experience at LCAD we engage our students in professional organizations in Laguna Beach, Orange County and Los Angeles.
Some examples of these collaborations are:
–In the past two years our graphic design and animation students collaborated with UCI’s All of Us national cancer research program, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. Due to the innovative work of our students, we have been funded for the next phase of the project by their Principal Investigator, Distinguished Professor Dr. Hoda Anton Culver.
–LCAD has also been funded for a very exciting project that extended over the past year to redesign the logo for Orange County John Wayne Airport, and our students continue to work with the leadership of the airport to improve the traveler experience.
–Our Liberal Arts faculty collaborated with Superior Court Judge Antony Ufland on a creative writing project with the juveniles in the court system which he oversees. Our esteemed faculty continue to maintain and build collaborations with major commercial and emerging small- and medium-sized industries in Game Arts, Animation, Graphic Design, Entertainment Design and Illustration. The teaching majors at LCAD are perfectly aligned with a vibrant and very robust creative economy in Orange County such as the Action Sports sector (the game industry with more than 40 major companies in a 15-mile radius of the college).
Students enrolled in the MFA Game Design program utilize state-of-the-art equipment to finalize their thesis projects
SN: Are there ways in which the community might support, or otherwise become involved in, the mission of the college?
SB: We ask that the community please look out for LCAD-sponsored events being hosted in Laguna Beach, including exhibitions in our gallery on Ocean Avenue. We are more actively telling the LCAD story, and showcasing the creative achievements of our students, alumni and faculty to the community. This outward public expression is starting to take effect and members of the community as well as our corporate and institutional partners are generously supporting the college, especially as so many students need additional financial aid. This support makes a huge difference to their lives and many of our alumni become active members of Laguna Beach and Orange County’s community and creative economy.
At the LCAD Gallery, the community has the opportunity to connect with students and view their work
LCAD will be hosting Community Open Day April 2024 to welcome residents of Laguna Beach to visit the college. Tours of the college are also available throughout the academic year for those who are interested in learning about LCAD. Click here.
Our new website that will be launched in a matter of days will also provide a rich window into the college and explain the different ways community members can support the college. LCAD welcomes all support and for more information please consult our website by clicking here.
Students in the BFA Entertainment Design program give their final presentations at Main Beach
SN: Any notable accomplishments of current students or alumni we should highlight?
SB: Six of our students presented their projects for the All of Us UCI cancer project to the directors of the National Institutes of Health. They were commended for their creative work and LCAD has been approved to continue working on this important project with supportive funding.
Our alumni are excelling in senior art director roles in prestigious companies such as Nike, Virgin Orbit, Vans Footwear, Obsidian, Blizzard and Disney, to mention a few.
A recent alumnus, Baxter Wallace, was one of 12 finalists in the Fine Cuts competition. Details are available through PBS SoCal and Variety which covered the story. Baxter wrote, directed, animated and 100% made his film Solar Body all by himself. It was completed over four semesters and is an example of our Thesis Film project which defines the last two years of the Animation Department students’ trajectory.
Students in the BFA Game Art program frequently collaborate on various projects, combining their creative talents and skills to produce outstanding work
SN: What are the biggest challenges that lie ahead for the college?
SB: Our biggest challenge is maintaining an affordable education for our students with inflation and rising cost of living in Laguna Beach. LCAD provides $6 million in financial aid each year to students, especially the 70% who come from California and most from Orange County. This is why we have launched several fundraising efforts within the community and with industry partners to help overcome these challenges and make sure we can continue to provide our students with the latest and best technologies and equipment and space to succeed in their careers. We also suffer from a dearth in housing with limited affordable housing options being offered close to our campus.
SN: Is there a story or anecdote that exemplifies who you are as an institution and/or your mission?
SB: We are shifting the misguided perception of the “starving artist” and shaping a more relevant understanding of the important role that artists and designers play in our everyday lives. As you can see from our collaborations with industry, our creatives are problem solving and guiding new and better ways of thinking and making.
At LCAD we develop critical thinking skills in our curriculum to consciously design in a sustainable way for our future. This includes reducing our carbon footprint, to better resource use, to design for healthy cities. Our mantra is to make art and design inseparable from planetary health.
At LCAD’s Main Campus, students from diverse majors come together to discuss their creative projects in the student lounge
SN: Are there other exciting things you would like to share?
SB: Two things come to mind…
We are delighted to join The Coast Film Foundation to support the Coast Film & Music Festival and the first annual Coast Summit for 2023 and beyond. (For more information, click here.)
LCAD will host a sustainable design program during the lunch hour at the inaugural Coast Summit that will include LCAD sustainable design professor Dan Marriner and LCAD students who have found pathways in sustainable design, packaging and storytelling. We will also be displaying student projects that demonstrate sustainable designs.
LCAD was recently granted conditional approval by the Laguna Beach Planning Commission to build a Student Center on the Big Bend campus which promises to be an important amenity for the college and the community in Laguna Beach.
For more information about LCAD, its programming and offerings, visit their website at www.lcad.edu.
