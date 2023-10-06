NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023

Silver Anniversary: Popular Plein Air Invitational FP 100623

Silver Anniversary: Popular Plein Air Invitational celebrates 25th year with week-long events, public receptions and gala

By THERESA KEEGAN

Everyone who travels through Laguna Beach sees its natural beauty. But the exquisite landscape will be permanently captured in all its glory next week when some of the country’s best plein air painters participate in the Laguna Association of Plein Air Painters (LPAPA) 25th Annual Invitational.

“The event is running as smooth as ever,” said artist Michael Obermeyer. He speaks with a voice of authority, as he is the only artist who has participated in all 25 shows. “It’s really grown in stature. Now, when I travel to other shows artists ask me ‘How do I get into that Laguna show?’”

silver anniversary 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

People enjoy watching artists in the Quick Draw event at Heisler Park. The Sunday morning event kicks off the week-long Invitational. Last year, artist Durre Waseem painted the palm trees and flowers.

And, he said, it’s become an event that extends beyond the artists as locals love – and support – the week-long gathering, which this year runs from October 8-15.

“I’ll be out painting, and people come up to me and say, ‘Are you doing that painting thing in October?’” In addition, people who stumble upon the artists during the event often attend one of the follow-up exhibits at the Festival of Arts, which has become the central exhibit area for the Invitational.

When people see all the work, they’re blown away by what 35 artists did in one week,” said Obermeyer.

The Invitational’s goal is not just to capture the area’s beauty, it’s to instill a love of plein air painting throughout the community, said Toni Kellenberg, president of LPAPA. The Invitational has a special emphasis on educating the next generation of outdoor painters.

silver anniversary 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

Once the artists are finished painting in the Quick Draw, their work is framed and turned in at the Festival of Arts. (Last year’s event.)

“We have the future generations program,” said Kellenberg. “Where the artists mentor and instruct participants at Heisler Park.”

Students from Laguna Beach schools, grades 4 through 12 will be painting Monday morning from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and LCAD students will be painting on Wednesday, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This art will then be shown at the LPAPA gallery on October 12-30, and all proceeds from sales will go directly to the students’ schools. In addition, there will be scholarships awarded to LCAD students.

The Invitational’s expansive approach to include the community has helped it succeed for the past 25 years, said Kellenberg.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve reached this milestone,” she said. “It’s pure joy.” 

In addition to the 35 invited artists, five founding members will be featured and exhibited, including Ken Auster (passed in 2016), Jacobus Baas, Cynthia Britain, Saim Caglayan (founder) and John Cosby.

silver anniversary 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LPAPA

David Marty participated in last year’s Quick Draw event, which is a popular opportunity for the public to see the Invitational artists in action

“This is a unique opportunity to get to know artists that have honed their craft to a level that exceeds most plein air painters’ abilities,” said Kellenberg. “They are considered the superstars of plein air painting and to watch them paint is so rewarding.”

New to the Invitational this year is Kim Casebeer, who usually paints in her hometown of Manhattan, Kan. She’d heard about the Laguna show for years and is thrilled – if a bit apprehensive – to be invited to participate.

“One of the challenges that I expect to tackle is moving water – that’s not something I do in Kansas,” she said. And while she said the lack of humidity in most western states affects the light differently than in the Midwest, there are similarities.

“What I paint in Kansas is about atmosphere and space,” said Casebeer. “I find that similar when along the coast – it’s big and open.”

silver anniversary 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Jeff Sewell

Jeff Sewell’s painting “The Tides Abide” was named Best of Show in the 2022 LPAPA Invitational

Artist Jeff Sewell, who was named Best of Show at last year’s Invitational, is still reeling from the award.

“That was the hugest honor of my painting career,” he said of the recognition. “The reason it’s so meaningful to me is that my peers who paint at this event are the best in the nation. To win an award within that group is a huge honor. It’s the biggest feather in my cap.”

Sewell also appreciates that the Invitational really kicks off with a fun, yet far reaching event – the Quick Draw.

On Sunday morning, all 35 artists are at Heisler Park, and they all paint simultaneously from 9-11 a.m.

“To see the immediate result on the easel is fantastic,” said Sewell. “I love seeing all the people come out and share the process. Some artists are chatty and some grumpy. The thing that I think is important is the public’s engagement and seeing the creation in progress.”

True to its name, the Quick Draw concludes at 11 a.m., and by 1 p.m. there’s a public reception at the Festival of Arts, where the framed pieces are shown, artists are available to meet with the public and a silent auction happens from 1:30-2 p.m.

silver anniversary 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Work produced during the Sunday Quick Draw is framed and then auctioned off at a public reception at the Festival of Arts just hours after the event

“It’s fascinating what is produced in the same area and in the same two-hour time frame,” said Sewell. “It’s a really fun event.”

For Obermeyer, the conclusion of the Invitational is always memorable, from the Saturday night festive gala to Sunday’s free public showing.

“I really like the gala,” said Obermeyer. “It’s a chance to get dressed up and seeing all the work is great.”

But he knows the formal affair is not for everyone, so he also enjoys Sunday’s public showing of the remaining work that wasn’t sold the night before.

“When people walk in on Sunday, with no pressure and then they see all the work, they can never believe we did them all in this one week.”

For more information about the events for the LPAPA Invitational, click here.

LPAPA Gallery Invitational Catalog Art Show continues through October 30.

Saturday, Oct. 7 - All-Member “Welcome” Paint Out

–LPAPA All-Member Paint Out to Celebrate and Welcome the Invitational

Artists Main Beach Park and Heisler Park, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 - Heisler Park Quick Draw Painting Competition

–All 35 Invitational Artists Simultaneously Painting in the Park

–Quick Draw Painting Competition, 9-11 a.m.

–Lunch with the Artists at the Festival of Arts, 12-1 p.m.*

–Meet & Greet and Quick Draw Art Show at the Festival of Arts, 1-1:30 p.m.

–Quick Draw Silent Art Auction, 1:30-2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9 - Student Paint Out & Cookie Reception

–Students Grades 4-12, Mentored in creating their own Plein Air Painting at Heisler Park, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

–LPAPA Gallery Student Art Show, October 12-30

Monday, Oct. 9 - Plein Talk with the Artists

–Conversation and Q&As with our Panel of Invitational Artists* at LPAPA Gallery, 6-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Laguna Plein Air Invitational After Dark

–The invited artists gather Downtown to paint a nocturne masterpiece along Coast Highway at Forest Avenue and Main Beach, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 - Next Generation Paint Out

–LCAD Students Paint Out to Compete for Scholarship Awards at Heisler Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

–LPAPA Gallery LCAD Student Art Show, October 12-30

Wednesday, Oct. 11 - Plein Talk with the Experts

–Conversation and Q&As with our Panel of Experts In-Person at the LPAPA Gallery, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - Collectors Gala

–An enchanted evening hosted “en plein air” at the Laguna Festival of Arts.

Enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, hosted bar, complimentary valet parking, 5:30 p.m. Private VIP Sponsor Reception, 6:30 p.m. Collectors Gala.

Sunday, Oct. 15 - Laguna Plein Air Invitational Art Show

–Free public entry opens at 10 a.m., ends at 4 p.m.

Meet the artists, view and purchase plein air artwork, watch painting demonstrations.*

*This is a ticketed event. Learn more at https://lpapa.org.

