NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Annual Night 100623

Share this story

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Annual Night at the Ranch, a roaring success

This sold-out event was held on Friday, Sept. 22 at The Ranch Laguna Beach, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Event co-chairs Leif Hanson and Steve Blue support the event to “pay it forward” as alumni of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

boys and Leif Hanson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Frank Salas

Co-chair Leif Hanson greets the crowd on September 22

Guests enjoyed a silent and live auction, cocktail hour, a fresh farm-to-table meal, and music and dancing at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s annual Night at the Ranch event.

boys and kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Staff and members of Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach

This year’s event featured the 1980s cover band, Flashback Heart Attack, which drew a lively crowd to dance the night away. Dain Blanton, alumnus and gold medal Olympian proudly shared his club experience with event attendees and how the club played an important role in his life.

boys and flashback

Click on photo for a larger image

Flashback Heart Attack

Live auction items included packages from The Ranch Laguna Beach, Montage, Bianchi Winery, and a trip to Diamond Head, Oahu, donated by Dave and Monica Look.

Diamond sponsors of the event included the Angels Baseball Foundation, Steinke Family and Swift Real Estate Partners.

boys and dancing

Click on photo for a larger image

Guests dancing the night away

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach serves more than 3,000 youth per day in the Laguna Beach, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo and Mission Viejo areas. The club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need it most to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual and physical development.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit

www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.