Crime Prevention Month

By Nicole Rice, Community Services Officer, Crime Prevention, Laguna Beach Police Department

October is Crime Prevention Month. National Crime Prevention Month has successfully spread crime prevention information and personal safety tips since 1984. During this month, take the time to talk to your community, neighbors, family and friends about crime-related information you have learned. To look up crime prevention information click here and search under “crime prevention.”

If you see something, say something!

Please continue to be the extra eyes and ears of the police department, and remember, if you see something, say something. You are a huge part of keeping the city safe and your role is very important. Let’s keep safety a top priority together.

Take the proper steps to prevent crime, any crime. This can be accomplished by easy changes you can make:

–Locking your doors.

–Changing your passwords.

–Calling in suspicious activity.

–Looking out for your neighbors.

–Installing cameras and lights.

–And anything you can think of to help take action for crime prevention.

 

