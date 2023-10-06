NewLeftHeader

Susi Q seeks new or gently used treasures 100623

Susi Q seeks new or gently used treasures for October 21 Bargain Bonanza

Susi Q Senior Center’s bi-annual Bargain Bonanza is underway and scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Volunteer organizers are currently seeking new or gently used donations such as jewelry, tableware, purses, kitchenware, household items, collectibles and holiday decorations. Apparel, furniture, stemware and oversized items will not be accepted.

Residents can donate items daily (Monday through Friday) starting on October 9-20 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

Proceeds from donated items will go toward the purchase of Bingo prizes for Laguna Beach seniors, as well as support toward the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund for LBHS students.

For more information, contact Christine Brewer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.715.8105.

 

