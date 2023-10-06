NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air FP 100623

LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational and other events

LPAPA’s gearing up for the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Invitational and has several things planned during this much anticipated event.

lpapa 25 paint out

Laguna Paint Out on October 7

Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Welcome to Laguna Paint Out

LPAPA is inviting all members and outdoor painters for a Welcome to Laguna Paint Out to celebrate the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational and welcome the invited artists as they kick off a week-long celebration of Laguna Plein Air Painting. Paint Out locations include Main Beach Park and throughout Heisler Park. Members need to login to register to receive the member discount and the official LPAPA Member easel sign and be recognized as a member participant. Non-members are also welcome to register and join the fun and paint with LPAPA. All registrants will receive an easel size to print and display during the paint out. No registration is needed to come out and meet the artists and watch as they paint.

Registration is required. Cost: $5 Member or $10 Non-Member registration. To register, click here.

lpapa 25 foa

Annual Collectors Gala on Oct. 14 at FOA

The 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational will be presented October 7-15, with the Annual Collectors Gala on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The 20223 Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational features 35 of the nation’s top award-winning plein air artists who are dedicated to painting the landscape and preserving the plein air painting tradition and Laguna’s artistic legacy. During the nine-day Plein Air Art Festival, the invited artists will paint the coastlines, canyons and street scenes in Laguna Beach and beyond. There will be opportunities to purchase original paintings created during the week, meet the artists and attend a variety of events. The artists will submit what they consider to be their best paintings at the end of the week for the awards judging for the Collectors Gala October 14 exhibition premiere, followed by the Invitational Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Learn more about the Invitational here.

Sunday, Oct. 8, Quick Draw Schedule

9-11 a.m., Quick Draw Painting Competition at Heisler Park

12-1 p.m., Lunch with the Artists at Laguna Festival of Arts (Tickets: $24/Member, $26/Non-Member)

1-1:30 p.m., Meet & Greet at Laguna Festival of Arts (free entry beginning at 1 p.m.)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Quick Draw Silent Art Auction at Laguna Festival of Arts (free entry beginning at 1 p.m.)

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

lpapa 25 plein talk

Plein Talk on October 9 at the Forum Theater FOA

Monday, Oct. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

Plein Talk with the Laguna Plein Air Invitational Artists

Plan to join the LPAPA Gallery for their annual Plein Talk with the Invitational Artists featuring Cindy Baron, Zufar Bikbov, Kim Casebeer, Bill Davidson and Richie Vios, with moderator Rick J. Delanty. This is a special evening of lively conversation as the artists share about their artistic journey and answer questions. It’s a fun, interactive and informative evening that should not be missed. Takes place at the Forum Theater, FOA grounds.

LPAPA Member Cost: $10, Non-Member Cost: $15.

To reserve a seat, click here.

–Tuesday, Oct 10: Plein Air After Dark, Happy Hour Nocturne Paint Out

As the sun sets on October 10, you will find the Laguna Invitational Artists painting in and around the Downtown Laguna Beach area starting around 6 p.m. and continuing into the evening for the annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational “Laguna Plein Air After Dark” Nocturne Paint Out. The public is invited to join in for Happy Hour, meet the artists and watch as they create their “en plein air” nocturne masterpieces. This event is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required.

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Plein Talk with the Founding Members

lpapa 25 next generation

Next Generation Paint Out on October 11

Wednesday, Oct. 11: LCAD Next Generation Paint Out

Saturday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m.

25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Gala

Join LPAPA and enjoy an enchanting evening under the stars en plein air, immersed with art, artists and art lovers to celebrate the 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational.

Guests will enjoy access to the Invitational Art Show with the first opportunity to view and purchase the artwork created during the week and submitted by the artists for awards judging. Through the generous support of their sponsors, guests will enjoy an abundance of gourmet passed hors d’oeuvres prepared by Saltwater Catering, their sponsor-hosted open bar, followed by “artistic” desserts as guests settle in for the awards announcement.

The gala ticket price includes complimentary valet parking, provided at the lot across the street from the Festival of Arts entry, and a special 25th Anniversary Swag Bag that includes the 2023 collectible Invitational Art Catalog and more.

Evening or cocktail attire is suggested with jackets or wraps recommended for your outdoor weather comfort. Attendees must be 21 or older.

LPAPA Member Price: $300 per person for 6:30 p.m. Gala Entry. Non-Member Price: $350 per person for 6:30 p.m. Gala Entry.

For tickets, click here.

lpapa 25th catalog

The show continues through October 16

The show opened at the LPAPA Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 7 and continues through Monday, Oct. 16, with artwork that was unsold at the auction still available for purchase, at the full gallery price.

The Catalog Art Show represents a showcase painting from each of the 35 Invitational Artists participating in LPAPA’s 25th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational plus a showcase painting from each of LPAPA’s Founding Members for their Silver Anniversary celebration. The art will be featured in this year’s published Invitational Art Catalog (2023 Collectors Gala guests, Catalog Art collectors and auction winners will receive a complimentary copy of the printed catalog).

Proceeds generated through the sale of artwork supports the artists and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art organization.

The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 North Coast Highway on Gallery Row between Jasmine and Myrtle streets. Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and by appointment.

