Council kicks mixed-use project at Sweetwater site back with direction to conduct CEQA initial study, calls not requiring it a “mistake”

By SARA HALL

Following an appeal of the project, City Council last week unanimously overturned the Planning Commission’s approval of a mixed-use project proposed for the Sweetwater Hand Car Wash site in the Woods Cove neighborhood.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 on September 26 to remand the project back to the PC, refund the appeal fee, and conduct an initial study pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act guidelines.

Most of the discussion revolved around the mistake made by city staff of not requiring a CEQA initial study in the first place.

Errors are made, that’s a part of life, commented Mayor Bob Whalen.

“You made a mistake, you guys have owned up to it, we’ll move on. We do need to get better in terms of CEQA process, we’ve heard that before and…we need to redouble on that effort,” Whalen said.

Councilmember George Weiss agreed with Whalen’s comments, although this particular mistake is extra sensitive, he added.

“This was a very difficult one because it affects public health and it affects a hazardous material, which we don’t see very often in projects, so it has an extra level of scrutiny by the public and by us, as warranted,” Weiss said.

They all realize that it was a mistake to not do the initial study, but part of a condition of approval was to require remediation, noted Councilmember Alex Rounaghi. But now that the error has been discovered, they need to focus on how to move forward.

“As a city, we’re all on the same page here that we’re going to get this right going forward. We’re admitting that we screwed up on this, we made a mistake. It would have been easier for the architect, for the neighbors, for the city staff, for the Planning Commission, for us, if we did the initial study first, we all agree with that, but we can’t go back in time, so the question is how do we go forward?” Rounaghi said.

CEQA is complicated and one of the reasons the recent hire for city attorney and assistant city attorney was their expertise on the matter. They can focus on preventing these mistakes from happening in the future.

Interim City Attorney Sean Joyce confirmed that he and recently hired City Attorney Megan Garibaldi have already discussed how to better integrate the City Attorney and the Assistant City Attorney Alisha Winterswyk, a CEQA and Coastal Act expert, into the planning process, as well as provide support to staff, the Planning Commission and the Design Review Board.

“I think there’s more that we can do, systemically, to bolster our efforts to reduce the margin of error,” Joyce said.

Following the council’s vote to remand the project, the other issues raised by the appellants will be deferred until the Planning Commission has had the opportunity to review the project with inclusion of the additional information provided by the initial study.

The city will retain an environmental consultant to perform the initial study, Principal Planner Anthony Viera confirmed. The applicant would cover the cost.

Rendering by Anders Lasater Architects/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Previous (top from August 2020 and middle from April 2021) and the revised current (bottom) renderings of the mixed-use project proposed for 1890 S. Coast Highway

The Planning Commission voted 4-0 (then-Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler was absent) on June 7 in support of a conditional use permit, design review, coastal development permit, revocable encroachment permit and variances required to demolish the local car wash and redevelop the site at 1890 South Coast Highway as a retail and residential project.

The June vote also included approval of a determination that the project is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act. Commissioners added a condition requiring that a soil and groundwater management plan be reviewed by San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board. The condition also required that a copy of the approval shall be submitted to the city prior to issuance of a building or demolition permit. All appropriate best management practices shall be kept in place throughout the construction phase as required by the approved plan. Soil testing subject to the standards of the WQCB shall be completed prior to permit issuance.

Following the Planning Commission’s approval, two neighboring property owners filed separate appeals for the project. The petitions contend that the commission: Did not make adequate findings for the requested variances; failed to adequately address the reasonableness of the revocable encroachment permit; failed to consider issues related to neighborhood compatibility, design articulation, view equity, public health and safety, General Plan consistency, and construction staging; made a procedural error by eliminating the variance for covered parking without requiring that the project be re-staked; and incorrectly determined that the project is exempt from the provisions of CEQA, and specifically assert that the CEQA analysis did not evaluate contamination on the site.

The most recent project plans call to remove the car wash and construct a new two-story, 8,204-square-foot mixed-use building. The design also includes a 5,221-square-foot deck area above a subterranean parking garage. Following lengthy discussions and feedback from commissioners, city staff and the neighboring residents, the project has been revised several times over the last five years.

The Planning Commission first considered the project at a concept review hearing in 2018. Entitlement applications were then reviewed at subsequent hearings over the past three years. At the latest hearing, the June PC meeting earlier this year, commissioners thought the project should work with their added conditions, particularly as it relates to CEQA, which are sensitive due to environmental issues.

Regarding the CEQA exemption, Community Development Director Marc Wiener explained in June that staff evaluated the project and found that it “checks the boxes” and meets the requirements as described by the state. An initial study wouldn’t likely yield much more information about the site, he said at the time.

The one exception is the potential for the soil contamination, he added at the June meeting, although a report shows that the site has been remediated. The plans are required to go to the San Diego Regional WQCB for approval prior to the final sign off. If there was an initial study under CEQA, the mitigation would likely be what they’re already proposing on doing through the permitting process with that agency, Wiener noted. The South Coast Air Quality Management District also needs to approve projects like this to ensure there are mitigations in place at the time of the permit. There are a number of mechanisms in place to mitigate issues during construction, many which don’t come before the city.

The site appears on the Hazardous Waste and Substances Sites List, also known as the Cortese List, as a “hazardous site.” The Cortese List is a planning document used by the state, local agencies and developers to comply with CEQA requirements.

The listing was related to soil contamination associated with a gas station that previously operated at the site, Viera explained at the council meeting last week. The underground gasoline storage tanks were removed and the contaminates remediated. The cleanup case was closed in 2001 after all regulatory requirements were found to have been met.

“In light of the remediation that had previously been completed, staff’s initial understanding was that the property was no longer considered a listed property on the Cortese List,” Viera said.

Viera explained that, with respect to the CEQA concern, which was brought to city staff’s attention during the week of the final hearing, staff had explained at the hearing that the project would be required to comply with the regional Water Quality Control Board’s requirements during building plan check and before permits were issued. To address concerns from neighbors, staff proposed that these requirements be memorialized as a condition of approval.

In essence, this condition acknowledges the water quality control board’s oversight responsibilities of the project and would ensure that these requirements are carried out through the project, Viera said. They shared the condition of approval with WQCB staff, who found it to be adequate.

Although, after the Planning Commission approved the project in June, more research was done by city staff following up on a number of resident concerns. They found that the site was still listed on the Cortese List.

“Following approval of the project we researched the matter and consulted with the city attorney and arrived at the conclusion that even though the case was closed, the site is still considered listed. This means that the project is not eligible for a categorical exemption and that an initial study would need to be prepared,” Viera said at the council meeting last week.

Answering a council question, Viera noted that project size may or may not change as a result of the findings from the initial study.

“That’s something of an unknown at this time,” he said. “The land use itself, there are different risk levels associated with the type of use that’s proposed with respect to the risk tolerance for any remaining residual contaminants in the soil. There could be changes in the land use mix to account for that. For example, there are greater sensitivities to residential versus a commercial use or an accessory parking garage use.”

The different uses would have different standards for remediation, he confirmed.

Weiss questioned that if there were a significant amount of additional remediation required, the developer might scale the project to the area that is already remediated.

It’s unlikely that the project would change, Wiener noted, however the city is legally obligated to do an initial study in this instance and that could, potentially, prompt some modifications to the plans.

“I would say, based on the information we have – the fact that the case was closed back in 2001 and there has been remediation at that site – it’s unlikely that the project will change, but it is possible, so we have to account for that possibility,” Wiener said.

Most of the public comment – all of which was in favor of the appeal apart from the project architect – focused on how the mistake was made in the first place.

The Planning Commission “blindly” listened to city staff despite objections that were brought up at the June 7 meeting, said Ryan Miller, one of the appellants.

Miller blamed the planning staff, specifically the director of community development, who he said lacked training and intellectual curiosity on the matter. This large and complex project should have warranted a higher level of diligence. He added later that the city has a “broken house” either due to lack of oversight, concern, or training.

“Regardless it’s a broken house and I think we have the wrong people in it,” Miller said.

Staff rubber stamping projects exempt by CEQA is not just irresponsible, it’s negligent, added resident Tony Fisch.

Some councilmembers defended city staff.

“I think we all should kind of bring down the temperature and not be going after staff here. Because the mistake was made, we recognize it, we’re moving forward,” Rounaghi said.

Whalen added that Wiener has done an excellent job leading the department and praised Viera as stellar. Although they can always do better, he added.

Several public comments also noted that the case closure summary that was only four pages long and made some clear statements should have prompted action. The report notes that “the consultant estimates that there is approximately 23 cubic yards of contaminated soil at the site. This soil contains approximately 180 gallons of gasoline and two gallons of benzene.”

Others urged the city to call the site what it is: Contaminated. Then they need to figure out how to deal with it.

Architect for the project Anders Lasater spoke in opposition of the appeal.

The project owner asked him to attend the meeting and let council know that they understand why this initial study is being required.

“He also asked that I let you know how frustrated he is that it’s being required at such a late point of the game. We didn’t know it was going to be required and now we’re hit with this. It’s going to be a costly and lengthy delay to the project. A cost that he’s going to have to bear for the price of the third-party review that will be done under the city’s auspices.”

He also emphasized that he didn’t lie about how he represented the site conditions, something he was accused of by a few appeal supporters. He didn’t say there was no contamination, simply that there had been remediation and the case was closed. The remediation report was also included with their application, he pointed out.

“This isn’t a surprise to anyone. The report simply says that the site was remediated everywhere they could access. The place they can’t access is under the car wash building and that’s where the contamination remains. We’ve all known it. This hasn’t been a secret,” Lasater said. “We all know what’s going on, we all know that it needs to be remediated. And none of us were concerned about the conditions that the Planning Commission rightfully put on the project. So we welcome the initial study. We’re happy to remediate the property. Getting rid of the contaminated soil under the car wash building is a far superior idea to just leaving it. And who knows what contaminants are coming off of that car wash anyway. Do we know what the cleaners and the waxes and the polishes and everything else that rolls down the street and into the ocean is doing? We’ll take care of the remediation that needs to be taken care of. No one can be worried that that’s not going to happen.”

They never assumed that no remediation would be needed, he added, because it was clear in the case closure report that contaminated soil remained on the property under the building.

“That area was inaccessible to those who remediated the site, very clearly because there’s a building sitting there. We can’t remediate soil under an existing building,” Lasater said.

Weiss questioned Lasater that if he knew the case was closed, he must have also known that it wasn’t a site closure. The document also states that corrective action should be reviewed if land use changes, Weiss pointed out, and with this project, the land use is definitely changing. Logically, the applicant should consider that the corrective action for that might include an initial study.

He’s an architect, not a CEQA or gas station remediation expert, Lasater answered. They provided the remediation report to the city and determining if an initial study is required is up to the lead agency.

“That’s the purview of the lead agency. It has nothing to do with us as the applicants. I don’t initiate initial studies,” Lasater said.

“None of your responsibility is to do any of that? Or to even look at it?” Or to ensure that it wasn’t just the case that was closed, but that the site was closed? Weiss asked in response.

Lasater described the project and shared plans (at the time, the project consisted of underground parking and office and retail above) with both the San Diego WQCB and the Orange County Department of Health, he said.

“They indicated to me that ‘Yes, you’re going to need to run this program through us as soon as you have authorization from the city that you have a project. When you are entitled, when you have an approved project, then you may bring it to us because then we’ll know the scope, scale, width, breadth, height, etc., of the project and we will direct you how to remediate.’ Those were very clear comments from them, very clearly conveyed to the city as well,” Lasater said.

The remediation would have been required regardless of the initial study, Wiener confirmed.

“It was always clear from day one that the site was going to require remediation. It took some research on the part of staff to determine that the initial study is required, that’s an automatic given the situation with the site and it’s something that we don’t deal with frequently, quite frankly. We’ve had a lot of projects come before the council, before the Planning Commission and this is a first for me,” Wiener said. “Connecting the dots was not obvious. It was something that took a little extra research.”

The issue really rose to the surface right before the third and final hearing, he noted.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.