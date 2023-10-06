NewLeftHeader

Volume 15, Issue 80  |  October 6, 2023SubscribeAdvertise

Fair Game 100623

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Coast Film & Music Festival announces inaugural environmental symposium to save our waters from plastics

TJ headshot AugThe Coast Film Foundation has unveiled plans for its inaugural Coast Summit, an environmental symposium presented by A New Earth Project, in collaboration with The Momentum and other partners.

“We’re thrilled to be playing a part in bringing the Coast Summit to the Coast Film & Music Festival,” said Don Meek, managing director of A New Earth Project. “Our mission is to rid the world’s oceans, lakes and rivers of plastic pollution, and we are 100% sure that we must do it together.”

According to Ben Warner, Coast Film & Music Festival (November 8-12) co-founder, the day-long event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Festival of Arts Forum Theater. It will unite top-tier adventure athletes, renowned filmmakers and industry leaders who have not only achieved excellence in their respective fields, but have also left a profound mark through their commitment to activism and storytelling.

Attendees will gain insights into the significance of Marine Protected Areas, including Laguna’s own 10-year-old Marine Protected Areas (MPA), the community value of land preservation, the balance of policy making and consumer behavior, and Laguna College of Art + Design students will share their stunning projects with sustainable design.

Additionally, there will be networking opportunities and live music to cap off the day.

Some of the influential voices planning to participate include Warner and Meek, Chris Mauro (journalist, storyteller, environmental advocate), Chris Miyahsiro (storyteller, ocean advocate), Dr. Chad Nelsen (surfer, climber and CEO of the Surfrider Foundation), Dr. Cliff Kapono (professional surfer and PhD in chemistry), Dan Marriner (professor of Sustainable Design at Laguna College of Art and Design), Dave Winslow (founder of The Momentum), Hallie Jones (executive vice president and chief program officer at Crystal Cove Conservancy), Heidi Sanborn (founder of National Stewardship Action Council), John Baker (Wild-Aid program director), Josh “Bones” Murphy (award-winning filmmaker, storyteller), Kai Lenny (professional surfer, ocean advocate), Kimmy Fasani (professional snowboarder, climate activist), Obi Kaufman (published author and environmental advocate), Pat Parnell (host for the Coast Film & Music Festival), Ramon Navarro (professional big wave surfer, ocean activist) and Wes Carter (executive director of Atlantic Packaging Co.).

Warner added, “We've curated an exciting day featuring A-list professional adventure athletes and environmental advocates from across the globe. As a community of outdoor enthusiasts united by our passion for adventure and the great outdoors, we recognize the urgency of working collaboratively to safeguard our precious resources for our communities and future generations.”

For tickets and additional information, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

• • •

Elsewhere in Stu News Laguna today you’ll find a Letter to the Editor from Village Laguna President Anne Caenn discussing a recent meeting held by that organization to look into Accessory Dwelling Units and their impacts. It’s an extremely important issue and one that most every resident interested in preserving the integrity of Laguna Beach should be concerned about.

Kudos to Village Laguna for addressing it. They included Councilmembers George Weiss and Alex Rounaghi, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener in the discussion.

Here’s why: On January 1, 2023, state law changed REQUIRING cities to allow for ADUs of up to 25 ft. high. And, and this is a big “and,” cities no longer can impose discretionary review standards for subjective criteria like views and privacy.

This means potential upheaval in residential neighborhoods with views potentially being blocked and no design review process to protect neighbors’ rights. That certainly could impact property values.

Additionally, ADUs will bring more residents, meaning not only more cars on the streets, but more cars parked in your neighborhood. If you think about many Laguna streets, what’s this overflow parking on those streets going to look like?

Then there’s the additional impacts of just having more people, on city services, particularly in areas such as public safety and potential impacts on our tenuous high fire concerns.

The bill is AB-2221.

So, on the recommendation of Village Laguna, “if you are as concerned about the negative impacts of ADUs to our neighborhoods, email our City Councilmembers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and encourage them to take action.”

And, for those interested in viewing their recent meeting, you may go to https://villagelaguna.org and look under “Learn More.”

But, here’s some good news! City Councilmember Rounaghi is proposing a potential change in the bill that would “allow cities that have achieved their low and very low income RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allotment) requirements to be exempt from being required to allow 25 ft. ADUs, and allowing them to revert to the previous standard of 16 ft.

After all, the bill and idea behind it by the governor was to achieve new RHNA requirements.

Rounaghi cites the following benefits to his proposal:

–It creates a true incentive for coastal cities, like Laguna Beach, to prioritize the development of affordable housing.

–Concerned residents can come together to guarantee the protection of their views – and property values – by supporting affordable housing projects.

–And, it allows for coastal cities to maintain views and small-scale character while also adding badly needed affordable housing.

It’s a very complex issue with not a lot of options. But we need to all get behind an effort together to find the ultimate solution.

If not, here’s what happens, and it’s a true story: A home recently fell out of escrow because of the impact of a new ADU on the property value by blocking the home’s ocean view.

• • •

Tomorrow, Oct. 7, beginning at 8 a.m., it’s the Second Annual “Love Laguna Beach” Citywide Volunteer Day. Members of the community are encouraged to join in at the Community and Susi Q Center for the kick-off.

The idea behind it is that then from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. there will be project opportunities scattered around the city for people of all ages to participate in.

Projects include cleaning up Main and Aliso beaches, Boys & Girls Club planter refurbishment, organizing food donations at the Laguna Beach Food Pantry, restoring native plants at the Top of the World Elementary School and more.

Show your love.

Go here to find out more.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.