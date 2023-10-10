NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Trick 101023

Meet Pet of the Week Trick

Trick is a real treat! He is wise beyond his years. Only 10 months old, he is already a very well-behaved dog. This neutered male lab mix is very friendly and he would make a great family dog. His attractive black and white markings will enhance a fenced yard where he can run off his puppy energy while adding to family fun. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Trick adopted as soon as possible.

Meet Pet of the Week Trick Oct. 10

Meet Trick, a very smart 10-month-old dog seeking his forever home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

