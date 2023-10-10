NewLeftHeader

The public is invited to enjoy an eerie evening of original stories and poems as Third Street Writers hosts its sixth annual Secrets & Sins public reading.

“This event has become a beloved tradition and I’m excited to hear participants’ entertaining writings,” said Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers. “Every year, our members seem to raise the bar in terms of storytelling. Some stories are spine-chilling and others are witty. Certainly, all are compelling.”

This free event will be held at the LCAD gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.  Anyone who wishes to read their writing (four minutes or less) is encouraged to register in advance by clicking here, but walk-in participants are welcome. Refreshments will be served and costumes are encouraged.

third street group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Third Street Writers

Members of Third Street Writers celebrate Secrets and Sins 2022: (L-R) Dennis Lockwood, Suzanne Spinelli, Miranda McPhee, Victoria Kertz, Amy Dechary, Jackie Bayless, Rina Palumbo, Theresa Keegan, Susan Heiligman, Steve Fayne, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Jennifer Griffiths, Cecile Sarruf, Jheri St. James and Barry Schweiger

“Everyone loves dark stories, and we think that Friday the 13th is the perfect date to hold this delightfully spooky event,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “I think the audience will be surprised and entertained.”

As well as the opportunity to listen, anyone from the public is encouraged to share original work (fiction, nonfiction and poetry) during the open mic session following the reading. Pieces should not exceed four minutes.

“It’s always inspiring to see the quality of the work produced,” said Third Street board member Theresa Keegan. “Not only do members benefit from reading their work aloud, but it’s always fun when people from the public also decide to participate. It’s a really welcoming, supportive setting.”

third street Lockwood

Click on photo for a larger image

Dennis Lockwood reads his short story “Dreamkeeper,” in which the devil entices the down-on-his-luck hero with fame and fortune

This year, Third Street Writers has hosted writing technique workshops such as its September 23 “Paint a Picture with Words” ekphrastic workshop at the Laguna Art Museum’s popular Joseph Kleitsch exhibit. The group also has hosted guest speakers such as USA Today bestselling author Kaira Rouda. In addition, this summer the group published the second edition of Art Inscribed, a collection of stories and poems written in response to works exhibited at the 2023 Festival of Arts. Its 2022 edition of Art Inscribed was named Best Arts Collaboration at the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance’s 2023 Art Star Awards.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with the Festival artists and the Laguna Art Museum staff over the past few months,” said Dechary, “and Secrets & Sins is yet another way for us to connect with the greater Laguna community. LCAD is a wonderful partner and it’s amazing to be able to do readings in their gallery. It’s a beautiful setting.”

Writers exploring the field, or anyone with a specific writing project, is encouraged to attend the group’s free workshops held Mondays, 12-2 p.m. at the Susi Q Center. Online attendance is also an option.

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and creating various publications.

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or

visit the group’s website at www.thirdstreetwriters.org.

 

